CLUTE — Eight divers will compete for the top six spots at the District 23-6A Diving Championships today at the Pearland Recreation & Natatorium Center, and three of those qualifiers could come from Brazoswood.
That group includes top seed Josh Robison, who goes in with 393.95 points.
“He is our most experienced diver that we have since he came to Brazoswood with some background in diving,” Brazoswood swim and diving coach Robert Brown said. “The only thing we needed with him was pool time to get him back into that mindset. He scored his personal best the 393 at the Pearland Meet. This season he’s had more than 300 points in all 11 dive meets.”
Also competing for the Bucs are junior Matthew Traynor (203.40), who is seeded fifth, one spot ahead of sophomore teammate Wade Waters (192.70).
Pearland, Pearland Dawson and Alief Taylor all have boy divers entered in today’s meet.
The top six finishers will advance to the Region VI Meet next week back in Pearland.
Competitors will have 11 dives that must include two each from five categories: forward, backward, reverse, inward and twist dives. The final dive is optional. Any diver who fails on two dives will be disqualified.
“Josh has helped the other two with the finer points of diving and those are some of his strengths as well by being a good leader and dedicated to the sport,” Brown said. “Some of his dives are a forward two and a half somersault, which is a very high degree of difficulty, and he’s scored well on those dives. His reverse dives are also of high degree.”
D’Juan Dingwall (268.15) and Jared Guerrero (241.05) from Alief Taylor are the second and third seeds. Brandon M. Darby from Pearland is seeded fourth (228.20).
Pearland Dawson divers Jonathan Smith and Mitchell Krum, who round out the list of today’s entrants, had no point totals on the psych sheet.
“It’s been a progression kind of thing for us, learning little by little but just trying to improve every time,” Brown said. “Hopefully by end of season, each diver will have their 11 dives to score. It is a long season and it requires about the same time or more than swimmers to get it right. It is a different sport.”
