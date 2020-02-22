CYPRESS — After a hopeful start with an opening-match pin Friday at the UIL Class 6A Wrestling State Tournament, Brazoswood senior Derek Cole’s hopes for a medal came apart- at the Berry Center.
Seeded fourth in the 220-pound category, Cole kicked off the day by pinning Euless Trinity’s Jose Sifuentes at 2:18 of the second period. Cole led 7-0 when he took advantage of Sifuentes’ aggression.
“We were mostly worried about the first take down in this first match. He did that and came out on top of the first period, 5-0,” Brazoswood wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “We chose bottom and he goes up 6-0. The other wrestler needed to make up some ground and went for something big and Derek caught him. That is what we want to do by scoring our points, force others into situations where they have to come attack us, where Derek really thrives. We put Derek in his comfort zone by getting his opponents out of theirs.”
Cole looked comfortable in the first match as he took control less than a minute into the first round.
“He is deceptively strong, and there are two types of strength, what we call wrestling strength and weight room strength,” Roberts said. “Derek has real wrestling strength that translates into moving another human being.”
That strength wasn’t enough against Prosper’s Ryland Bonds, who outpointed Cole 6-3 in a tough matchup that saw the Brazoswood wrestler struggle to break free.
“The kid was a great wrestler from top,” Roberts said. “Derek tried working his stuff from bottom, but Prosper just did a good job. Derek did mention that he was too slow from bottom and the Prosper kid was able to ride him out.”
Down 4-1 early in the third period, Cole got back into the match but ran out of time.
“We finally got some points on a reversal, but then Prosper started slow rolling us so he got a stalling call and we had to take top and tried to get some back points, but another stalling was called again on him,” Roberts said. “Whenever you are up by three, all you have to do is just don’t go to fast and it was hard to get him on his back, especially at this level. Derek wrestled his butt off.”
It was Cole’s first loss since a tournament during the season at the Berry Center.
Dropping into the consolation bracket with a chance to grab third place, Cole bowed out with a loss by pin in his next match to Dallas Skyline’s Christian Mendez.
Cole finished his senior season at Brazoswood 33-5 overall.
