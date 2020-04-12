It is easy to talk about the wind. Nothing new — has been this way forever, so we just deal with it. We try new spots, know when tides are optimal and know the rising and falling of the moon. What we call the “major” and “minor” bite for the day.
The best bet to catch trout along the middle coast has been to wade. Strong incoming tides are pushing a good crop of glass minnows and mullet to shoalgrass shorelines in Matagorda and Port O’Connor. Wading is the best way to hunker along a leeward shoreline and find fishable water.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price said trout are plentiful on the shorelines on soft plastics. On lighter wind days, Price said topwaters have worked over sand and grass humps. He said small trout have been hanging along the dropoff of the speed Intracoastal Waterway.
In Matagorda, Green’s Bayou and the Middle Grounds are holding trout in potholes on Bass Assassins, Norton Bull Minnows, Gamblers Down South Lures. The afternoon incoming tide has been best since the low tide of the day has been during the early-morning hours lately. Glass minnows are beginning to show on the shorelines and diving pelicans will show the way.
Big trout continue to show in East Matagorda Bay. Though it is tough to fish in high winds, any hint of light winds and green water and you have the potential for the largest trout of your life. Boats out of my lodge caught fish to seven pounds in 20- to 25- knot winds on live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork. The water was streaky-green, but the fish were there and eating shrimp less than 3 inches long.
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith said he has been wading sand and grass for trout to 18 inches on soft plastics. With higher tides, more trout have pushed to the back lakes and been caught on Corkies and small topwaters. With the wind blowing over 20 knots on most days, be aware of floating grass and be prepared to throw something weedless that will keep you in the strike zone.
Boaters in Bastrop and Christmas bays have been using live shrimp over reefs for trout. Back lakes in Port O’Connor and reefs in San Antonio Bay have also produced specks of live shrimp.
There are a lot of bull redfish cruising the beachfront from Freeport to Port O’Connor. Many surf anglers have targeted the big reds. Most have been using crabs, mullet, squid and sardines. Those same fish are hanging around every jetty along the middle coast. The Surfside and Matagorda jetty are accessible by foot, while you must have a boat to get the Port O and Port Aransas jetty.
All the back lakes are players for redfish right now with high tides. It’s mostly sand and grass in Port O’Connor so you can either wade or drift Pringle, Contee, Shoalwater, 5th Lake. Basically, all those back waters we duck hunt with air boats during the winter are holding good numbers of redfish.
In Matagorda, our back lakes are mostly mud and shell and tough to wade. So work the edges and points where reefs jut out to the lake. I also like to make long drifts with a She Dog and watch those big reds get a running start and blow the plug out of the water. Lake Austin, Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and the Mad Island marsh are good choices. Capt. Brett Sweeny has been working drains in Matagorda with chunks of mullet for limits of redfish to 12 pounds.
In Rockport, redfish have been super consistent on the flats on cut-mullet or shad, according to Rhett Price. He said you can also catch them drifting the potholes with paddle-tailed plastics.
