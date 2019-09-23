FREEPORT
J uniors on the cross country course, David Gomez and Hayley Nanez from Brazosport High School are hoping to extend their seasons once the run to the state meet begins.
With meets still remaining at Needville this Thursday, then at Klein and Bay City, the tandem is trying to stay in rhythm.
Both are coming off the Brazosport Surfside Invitational, where Gomez placed first with a time of 18 minutes, 17.2 seconds, which was one of the best finishes in his career.
“I remember it being very real hot out there, but what I liked the most was that the sand was good for me,” Gomez said. “By this next meet coming up in Needville, I am trying to get my times down into the 17s.”
As for Nanez, she wound up seventh in the girls race in 24:47.2. Not much of a sand runner, Nanez would rather stay away from it.
“I will be honest with you, for me it isn’t the best view, because you are just running a straight shot and with other meets the scenery is just a whole lot better,” she said. “At Surfside all you can see is water, and the sand does hurt my knee when I run on it.”
Gomez, who reached the regional meet as a freshman, is working on several things to bring his times down,
“I am really trying to work on my pacing, so I will start doing some mile repeats, which will help me with that process,” Gomez said. “I know that I need to control it better, because by the end of a race I feel like I haven’t given it my all.”
According to Gomez, it is those 4-mile repeats that will be something that helps control his tempo.
When Gomez first started running cross country, it was more of a move to just get in shape for soccer, where he plays midfielder.
“I really didn’t think I was going to be that good,” Gomez said. “But I did surprise myself and eventually I just stuck with it.”
Gomez also runs track. He is an 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runner for the Exporters.
Just like Gomez, Nanez also plays soccer and did the same thing as him in order to improve her cardio by joining the Lady Ship cross country team as a freshman.
“I just wanted to be ahead before the soccer season started, because I knew as a freshman I was going to have to step up my game if I wanted to be where I wanted to be,” she said.
After finishing her freshman year in cross country, Nanez didn’t make it through her sophomore year, injuring her right knee in the first meet that season. The injury held her out for the entire year.
“I never kept up with my times as a freshman because I really didn’t care,” Nanez said.
Now considered one of the top runners for the Lady Ships, Nanez has been trying just about anything that she can to keep improving on the cross country course.
“I worked out a lot this past summer, running every morning at 7 a.m., and after that I would go to the gym to work out my legs and my knee,” Nanez said. “I have really been working out my legs a lot to make them stronger along with stretching them a lot, and it seems to be working for me.”
Nanez brings a certain mentality to cross country, one that she also uses for soccer.
“Every day I know that I have to work hard and be better every single day, meaning that I have to be better than anyone else,” she said. “I know that cross country is a sport I won’t be doing after high school, but with every sport that I’ve played or been a part of, I’ve always brought that 110 percent into it no matter what sport.”
On Oct. 17 both Gomez and Nanez will put their seasons on the line at the District 24-4A Meet.
