THURSDAY
Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Fort Bend Hightower 9
FRIDAY
Pearland 45, Brazoswood 0
Angleton 47, Galveston Ball 27
Sweeny 44, Houston Kashmere 0
Needville 48, Brazosport 35
Columbia 35, Sealy 21
East Bernard 63, Danbury 0
Bryan St. Joseph 63, Brazosport Christian 48
Pearland Dawson 52, Alief Hastings 7
Manvel 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 41
TODAY
Alvin at Clear Brook, 1 p.m.
