WEST COLUMBIA
Shooting to take over second place in the District 24-4A basketball standings, the Columbia Lady ‘Necks withstood a tough La Marque Lady Cougar squad 37-29 on Friday at Roughneck Gymnasium.
The victory also gave Columbia a spot in the Class 4A playoffs with two district games to remaining.
“I’ve got two seniors and one of them has been on varsity for all four years so for me it was nice to get this one for both of them,” Columbia Lady ‘Neck coach Brett Nidey said. “They know what we started with and we really haven’t done great the last three years because it’s been building. I knew there was potential there but it was just so young.”
Columbia improved to 4-2 in district to surge into second place with the Lady Cougars falling to 3-3.
Both senior starters for Columbia, Jada Rhoades the four-year letterman and Myriah Wessells, put it on the line against the Lady Cougars hitting the floor several times while trying to get loose balls or just playing some tough defense.
“This year we do have some of that experience and still some young talent and it is finally clicking and working a bit this year,” Nidey said.
A one-two punch on the court against La Marque were juniors Kirsten Bragg and Jamoryai Butler. Bragg and Butler combined to score 14 points with Bragg assisting and Butler scoring right around the bucket.
In the low scoring contest, the Lady ‘Necks opened up an 11-point lead off a bank shot from Bragg early on in the final period, 32-21.
La Marque however scored the next five points with Lyana Moore connecting on one of the penalty shots, then Moore coming back with a floater over the defense and finally, point guard Krishana Boyd finding Kaitlin Ivy on the post to cut the deficit to 32-26 with about four minutes remaining.
But there was no scoring for the next couple of minutes until Bragg found Butler on a fast break for her seventh assist and Butler’s 18th point to give them an eight point lead, 34-26.
The Lady ‘Necks defense was the difference in this eighth point victory.
“I try being a defensive coach and the toughest thing is when you are young they don’t really understand the concept, but having those two senior starters and a couple of junior starters they understand what I want and know how to play,” Nidey said.
La Marque jumped out to a 9-4 lead midway through the first period after a 3-pointer by Moore. The Lady ‘Necks did score the next four points both off bankers, one by Bragg and the other by Wessells, 9-8.
In the second quarter the Lady ‘Necks defense really played the Lady Cougars tough as they made nine turnovers mostly with Columbia either stealing the ball or making La Marque throw it away. Columbia outscored them 8-2 as they took a 16-11 halftime lead.
“We are just playing smart defense and we are not fouling as well,” Nidey said. “That wasn’t the case at the beginning of the year because we had foul trouble but now we are moving our feet better and taking a stab at those steals when we have a chance.”
The closest the Lady Cougars got in the third period was off a three-point play by Boyd to get them within a 20-18 game.
But a couple of big plays occurred right after that as Bragg found Butler on the inside and then Wessells stole the ball and Butler wound up on the free throw line as she sank both, 24-18 with 2:05 left. Bragg and Butler scored all 14 points in that third stanza as they took a nine point lead, 30-21 into the final eight minutes of play.
In the first meeting between these two teams, the Lady ‘Necks pulled out a 34-32 win on the road.
Butler finished the night with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, while Bragg scored 14 points with those seven assists.
Columbia (15-9 overall) will next head to Bay City on Tuesday.
