CLUTE — Brazoswood might not be in playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean the Buccaneers have given up on their season.
“It’s been business as usual,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said.
The Bucs (0-4, 0-7) will head up north to take on the Strake Jesuit Crusaders (3-1, 5-2) at 7 p.m. today at Clay Stadium in a District 23-6A match-up.
Buccaneer quarterback Trace Thompson got his first varsity start against Alief Elsik last week, throwing for 45 yards and a touchdown in the 42-13 loss.
“I think Trace did a really good job playing in his first varsity game, coming up on such short notice,” Youngs said. “He doesn’t really get nervous and doesn’t get caught up in the outside noise. He’s just stayed focus and didn’t get rattled with having to be the varsity quarterback as a sophomore and did a good job managing the offense.”
With multiple injuries and inexperience on varsity, the Bucs have not had a lot of success in Youngs’ first year at the helm. That hasn’t stopped his team from playing as hard as they can and working hard to improve.
The Crusaders will pose another tough challenge.
“They’re different than anybody we’ve seen all year,” Youngs said. “They’re a pro-style offense with zone blocking schemes and play-action off that.”
Tackling will be key as the Crusaders have running back Dylan Campbell, who leads the district in rushing with 1,092 yards on 140 carries and 13 touchdowns. Maurice May has added 296 yards on 52 carries and four touchdowns.
“We didn’t tackle very well last week and we made three mistakes that cost us touchdowns that we can’t make against them,” Youngs said.
The run game is impressive, but Strake’s offense runs through quarterback William Dickason, Youngs said.
“Their quarterback sets the tone for the entire offense,” he said. “He doesn’t make bad decisions and runs the ball well. He does a good job of keeping the offense moving and keeps you from keying in on (Campbell) the entire game.”
Dickason has thrown for 523 yards and three touchdowns while adding 367 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His ability to make the necessary throws while also being a running threat makes the margin of error for Brazoswood slim.
“It’ll be a big week for us to see how we’re growing and how we’re disciplined throughout the game and doing what we’re supposed to do every day,” Youngs said. “Expectations have never changed, and we’re going to trust the process. Wins and losses come and go, but right now we’re focused on the process and go out in win.
“The young men in the locker room haven’t hung their heads.”
