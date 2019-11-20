Girls
Angleton 60, Channelview 24
Brazosport 88, Tidehaven 22
Sweeny 40, Van Vleck 38
Columbia 51, Boling 45
Danbury 53, Louise 51
First Baptist Christian 30, Angleton Christian 14
Boys
Brazoswood 52, Pasadena 42
Columbia 62, Angleton 54
Angleton Christian 50, First Baptist Christian 47
