Girls

Angleton 60, Channelview 24

Brazosport 88, Tidehaven 22

Sweeny 40, Van Vleck 38

Columbia 51, Boling 45

Danbury 53, Louise 51

First Baptist Christian 30, Angleton Christian 14

Boys

Brazoswood 52, Pasadena 42

Columbia 62, Angleton 54

Angleton Christian 50, First Baptist Christian 47

