Swimmers from the West of the Brazos and Freeport teams will be taking their shot at state berths today at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region I meet in Shenandoah.
A number of girls and boys from each team enter today’s meet in position to snag a top-three finish that would qualify them for the Texas State Games in two weeks in College Station.
The West Brazos girls 100 medley relay team in the 9-10 age group of Abigail Miksch, Kate Chilton, Makena Nichols and Gianna Kallus is the top seed in the region. Their time of 1 minute, 11.11 seconds is eight seconds better than the second-seeded team. The 100 free relay team in the same division — Hope Kadlecik, Emerson Montgomery, Kesleigh Corn and Larissa Bracken — is a No. 2 seed with a time of 1:04.51.
No. 2 individual seeds are Miksch in the 9-10 25 backstroke (17.98) and Kendall Dean in the 13-14 50 backstroke (32.71). Third seeds include Reagan Worden in 6U 25 backstroke (28.38) and 25 free (25.68); Kate Chilton in 9-10 25 breaststroke (20.93); Makena Nichols in 9-10 25 butterfly (16.32); the 13-14 200 medley relay team of Kendall Dean, Gracie Bible, Kamryn Moore and Audrey Vacek (2:26.48); and the 13-14 200 free relay with the same foursome (2:09.86); fourth seeds include Chilton in the 9-10 50 free (37.95), Miksch in the 9-10 100 IM (1:29.24); Dean in the 13-14 100 free (1:03.07) and 50 free (28.05); and Katie Bible in the 15-17 50 free (30.72).
Lacie Welch leads the fifth seeds in 8U 50 free (47.73), joined by Kallus in 9-10 25 free (15.88) and Bible in 15-17 50 breaststroke (39.93); and sixth seeds are Welch in 8U 25 free (21.18), Kallus in 9-10 25 backstroke (19.41), Nichols in 9-10 25 free (15.91) and Bible in 15-17 100 free (1:11.76). Seeded eighth in 13-14 are Gracie Bible in 50 breaststroke (39.16) and Moore in 50 butterfly (35.97).
West Brazos boys with No. 2 seeds all compete in the 15-17 age group. They are Dakota Mann in 100 free (56.31) and 50 butterfly (27.02), James Massengale in 50 breaststroke (34.15), and the 15-17 200 IM relay team of Dylan Foster, Massengale, Mann and Jacob Bailes (1:57.39).
Other seeded boys include Benjamin Bailes in 9-10 25 backstroke (19.56) at No. 3; Foster is seeded fourth in 15-17 50 backstroke (30.60) and 100 IM (1:07.86); Drew Miksch is seeded fifth in 8U 50 free (50.89); sixth, Benjamin Bailes in 9-10 25 butterfly (20.58); eighth, Rene Rodriguez Jr. in 13-14 50 backstroke (36.58); and Drew Miksch in 8U 25 free (23.32) and Benjamin Bailes in 9-10 25 free (17.74) are seeded 10th.
FREEPORT
The Freeport Swim Team has three No. 4 seeds who will be trying to climb a notch into a state-qualifying position. They are Makayla Adams in 8U 25 backstroke (25.13), the 11-12 200 medley relay of Gracie Collins, Kelsie Myers, Kaileigh Patton and Penelope Perkins (2:50.86) and the 11-12 200 free relay with the same four swimmers (2:27.76). Seeded seventh is Kelsie Myers in 11-12 50 breaststroke (43.74); ninth is Patton in 11-12, 50 butterfly (43.24); and Adams is seeded 10th in both 8U 50 free (54.09) and 25 free (22.79).
On the boys side the lone top 10 seed is Kasey Adams in the 11-12 division who is seeded ninth in both the 100 free (1:18.08) and 50 backstroke (38.99).
