Columbia’s Ricardo S. Garza was named the outstanding light lifter for the second Gulf Coast Powerlifting League boys meet Thursday in Hitchcock.
The achievement shows Garza, who is trying to make a return trip to the Texas High School Powerlifting Associaton State Meet, is on course for that goal.
Garza finished first overall in the 148-pound category with a 475 pound squat, 260 bench press and a 460 deadlift for a total of 1,195 pounds.
But it could have been more.
“We went into the meet trying to hit a total that we need to hit in regionals to qualify for state,” Columbia powerlifting coach Willis Johnson said. “We finished 5 pounds away from that, and he would have reached that total if not for deadlift, where we took a shot in the dark by going at 500 pounds. His deadlift is his strongest lift, he lifted it up fast and could probably have gotten 495. So he is right there.”
Garza beat the second-place lifter from Alvin Shadow Creek by 45 pounds.
Shadow Creek won the event with 25 points followed by Sweeny’s 24, Needville 22, Manvel 21, Hitchcock 20, Brazoswood 16, Columbia and Brazosport 12, Pasadena Memorial 8 and Stafford with 7 points.
“I couldn’t be more ecstatic for that group of kids,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Henry Ashworth said of his team’s performance.
The Bulldogs looked good again after placing seven lifters in the top five. Noah Hysten won the 123 class with a 280 squat, 160 bench, 260 deadlift for a total of 700 pounds.
“He put 40 pounds on his total from a couple of weeks ago,” Ashworth said. “His brother Pristine is coming off that broken leg and almost squatted 500.”
Earning a second place for Sweeny was Cayde Brewer, 132s, 305 squat, 245 bench, 320 deadlift with a total of 870 pounds; thirds, Pristine Hysten, 465 squat, 330 bench, 455 deadlift, 1,250 total, Brett Bible, 220s, 485 squat, 315 bench, 430 deadlift, 1,230 total, Diego Flores, 242s, 475 squat, 355 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,270 total; fourth, Lance McLaren, 275s, 475 squat, 295 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,210 total; and fifth, Randy Byrd, 242s, 455, squat, 260 bench, 460 deadlift, 1,175 pounds.
Brazoswood placed five lifters in the top five, starting with Mikel Richey taking first in the Super Heavyweights with his total of 1,605 pounds. Richey had a 630-pound squat, 405 bench and a 570 deadlift.
“He had a great night and just made a huge jump from his last meet to this one,” Brazoswood powerlifting coach Ryan Jones said. “He got that first meet jitters out of the way and just came in with a lot of confidence and it showed as he added 200 pounds from his last total.”
Getting second was Alex Zavala in the 275s with a 485 squat, 340 bench and 495 deadlift for a 1,320 total.
There were two four-place lifters for the Bucs in Nate Neely, 165s, 365 squat, 255 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,025 total, and Jared Pearson, 148s, 410 squat, 240 bench, 435 deadlift, 1,085 total. Luis Cantu, with a 335 squat, 205 bench, 385 deadlift and 925 total, took fifth at 165.
“These guys came in last night and scored points for us and just did a great job for us,” Jones said.
Columbia also placed Keegan Anderson in the 165 division with a 375 squat, 295 bench, 410 deadlift, 1,080 pounds.
“He didn’t have a good night on squat but on bench and deadlift he looked pretty good,” Johnson said.
Brazosport placed D’Orien Steamer in first place in the 132s with a 345 squat, 210 bench and 370 deadlift for a 925 total.
Also placing top five were, third place, Randy Robertson, 275s, 500 squat, 315 bench, 490 deadlift, 1,305 total; fourth, Tim Green, SHW, 530 squat, 235 bench, 395 deadlift, 1,160 total.
Regionals for boys is March 13.
