LAKE JACKSON
Opening its golf season at The Wilderness with the Sweeny Invitational quite a few teams joined Sweeny, Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia and Danbury on Friday despite the cold, wet weather.
A two-day tournament with the girls playing on Wednesday and the boys on Friday, Fort Bend Christian School won the team title with a 316 score. Second place went to Columbus, 324 and third went to Bellville at 378.
Sweeny golf coach, James Howell was glad to see his players hitting the ball even as the unforgiving weather continued in southern Brazoria County.
“I want to thank The Wilderness for getting this course ready because as of Saturday and Sunday, I didn’t think we were going to play any golf at all this week,” he said. “To have our tournament this week was great, because there isn’t much golf around this area but the guys around here did a great job for getting the course ready for us.”
Howell’s Bulldogs missed out on third place as a team with a 383.
“Coming in we had four guys who were returning from a district championship from last year and those guys performed well,” Howell said. “We definitely need some work around the greens, because most of our guys hit the ball well from the tee and fairways but that chipping and putting needs to improve with our guys.”
Landon Shepard shot a round of 90; Jayden Ward 91; Randall Forrest 99 and Darren Schuster had a 103.
Next up for the Sweeny Bulldogs/Lady Dogs will be a trip to Sealy to play at their tournament Monday.
ANGLETON
The Angleton Wildcats finished with a team total of 416, led by Reagan James 86; Korly King 99; Ryan Matchett with a 104 and Andrew Edwards had a 127.
COLUMBIA
Columbia posted a 446 on the day with Garrett Heble leading the way shooting a 101.
“For four of the boys it was their first tournament, but we learned a lot of things today and we learned mostly on some of the things we need to work on,” Columbia golf coach Jake Carr said. “My son Jacob (Carr) tore his ACL in football and is not playing, so we are missing him. We do have a freshman, two sophomores along with a senior who’s not played since his junior high years, so he has a lot of rust to knock off. But overall we just got to get better.”
Clint Brown hit a 108 on the day with Dawlson Copeland shooting a 118, a stroke ahead of teammate Payton Cardwell.
“We have to get better on our short game, because from 50 yards on in is where we need to score and we didn’t do that today,” Carr said.
BRAZOSPORT
Leading on the greens for the Exporters was senior Alex Villarreal, who shot an 88 for the day. Along with Villarreal were seniors, Brendan Brimage with a 106 and Lawrance Gomez who finished at 125.
“Alex is a returning letterman for us and a bright spot for us, but we just need to get a team around him,” Brazosport golf coach Koby Smith said. “His short game looked good today. He is working hard on his game, and his short game is pretty good but is having a hard time off the tee.”
DANBURY
Only two Panthers represented the team with TJ Hammond getting a round of 96 and Beto Peavy a 130.
Fort Bend Christian’s Stephen Campbell finished first overall with a 68 and teammate Chris Jammal came in second shooting a 70. Columbus’ Ty Thomas was third, 74.
This was Campbell’s fourth consecutive Sweeny tournament victory as he posted scores of 72 as a junior, 71 sophomore and 75 as a freshman. Campbell will playing collegiately at Oklahoma next season.
“Putting was great, I had great speed control on the greens, no three putts,” Campbell said. “I hit 15 out of 18 greens and my driver was on hitting 12 of 14 fairways so everything just came together for me today. Putting was on and my goal seven to three putts and that contributed to no bogeys, so that was a real solid part for me.”
