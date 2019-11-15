FREEPORT — Brazosport is entering the playoffs with one goal in mind: win. And the team plans for that attitude to take it far.
“We’re going in to win, if we lose it’s over so we’re doing whatever it takes to win,” Brazosport head football coach Mark Kanipes said.
The Brazosport Exporters (6-4) take on the Lampasas Badgers (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. today at Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda for a Class 4A Division I Region III bidistrict playoff matchup.
Ships safety Kevin Davis and the secondary will be challenged by a Lampasas team that boasts the most explosive offense the Exporters have seen all season. Led by quarterback Ace Whitehead, Lampasas averages 52 points and 505 yards per game, beating their opponents by an average of 33 points per game.
Whitehead has thrown for 2,625 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 442 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. In his career, he’s thrown for over 7,500 yards and Kanipes didn’t downplay how good of an athlete and quarterback his team is going up against today.
“He’s a good athlete with a great arm,” Kanipes said. “He likes to throw the ball deep and they like to run the read option with him too. He’ll be tough to stop, but we match up better with spread teams.”
And spreading teams out is just what the Badgers love to do, as they also have explosive receivers in Air Force commit and Class 4A Division I 300-meter hurdles state champion Cameron Everts, Jaylon Porter and Michael Murray Jr. Evert leads the team with 56 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, Porter has 44 catches for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns and Murray has 34 catches for 651 yards and 13 touchdowns, all with an average over 15 yards per reception.
“They have guys on both sides that can take the top off of a defense,” Kanipes said. “We can’t give up big plays because that’s what they like to do.”
Badger running back Jack Jerome is also an important part of their offense, rushing for 942 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Ships offensively will have to match Lampasas’ firepower on offense, and Davis mixed with running back Daraell Preston have to play big roles.
Davis ran for over 200 yards in the wildcat formation in the past two games and will be expected to keep the momentum up.
Preston leads the team in rushing yards this season, gaining 712 and eight touchdowns. Preston was out last game in the second half due to an ankle injury, but Kanipes said he should be back against the Badgers.
The Exporters have been able to produce explosive plays, especially since adding in new wrinkles in the offense, but limiting the number of opportunities for the Badgers offense and putting more pressure on the defense might just be what the Ships need to win.
“They’ve scored so many points this season on offense so their defense hasn’t been on the field as long as other teams,” Kanipes said.
With that in mind, the most critical thing that’s cost the Ships in their losses is turnovers and penalties all season. And that’s just what Kanipes want them to fix today.
“We can’t afford to turn the ball over and have a lot of penalties,” he said. “Their defense is sound and they put a lot of pressure on you. We can’t let that happen if we want to win.”
The winner of this game will face either Grulla or Gonzales in the area round of the playoffs.
Brazosport lost to Lampasas 42-35 last season in bidistrict playoffs.
