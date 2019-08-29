Listen to games at brazosportisd.net. Friday Hitchcock at Brazosport, 7 p.m., Hopper Field Saturday Brazoswood vs. Fort Bend Elkins, 6 p.m., Freedom Field Sept. 6 Brazosport at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium Sept. 13 Brazoswood at Santa Fe, 7 p.m., Indian Stadium Sept. 20 Brazosport at North Forest, 7:30 p.m., Cowart Stadium Sept. 28 Brazoswood at George Ranch, 6:30 p.m., Guy Traylor Stadium Oct. 4 Brazosport at Sealy, 7:30 p.m., T.J. Mills Stadium Oct. 11 Brazoswood at Pearland Dawson, 7 p.m., The Rig Oct. 18 Brazosport at Bay City, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium Oct. 25 Brazoswood at Strake Jesuit, 7 p.m., Clay Stadium Nov. 1 Brazosport at Needville, 7:30 p.m., Blue Jay Stadium Nov. 8 Fulshear at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m., Hopper Field
CLUTE — Covering Brazosport ISD football games for the past 44 seasons, Randy Whitten and company will be back in the press box calling the action on www.brazosportisd.net.
“I love football, I love BISD, both Brazoswood and Brazosport,” Whitten said. “I look forward to it every year.”
This season, the crew will webcast 12 games, with only two home games.
“Over the last four or five years we’ve been webcasting 13 to 14 games a year, which also include the playoffs,” Whitten said. “When we started, it was primarily home games, but now most are on the road. We think that is better because people at home will not make the trip but will have an opportunity to listen to it.”
Over the years, Whitten has broadcast close to 500 events, including some pretty good ball games.
“Of course the high school year my two sons (Keith and Mike) played on varsity in 1993 with Brazoswood,” Whitten said. “I would get teased that season because one of my boys was real aggressive and one wasn’t. So the one that wasn’t aggressive would wait until the tackle was made by his twin brother, and then he would go jump on the pile so that his name would be mentioned almost every time.”
There have been memorable contests on the Exporter side, as well.
“Another one was when Donnie Little came to Hopper Field with Dickinson and Brazosport had like a 28-0 halftime lead,” Whitten said. “Donnie didn’t play in the first half, but he played in the second half and brought them back to win 35-28. That’s probably not a good Brazosport memory, but it was exciting. I’ve seen several outstanding athletes play high school football.”
Along with being able to watch a lot of high school football through the years, Whitten has been able to webcast from some interesting venues along the way.
“Hopper Field has some great facilities, but there are some facilities around Houston, like the one in New Caney called Texan Drive Stadium,” he said. “It is one of the most beautiful stadiums that I’ve ever seen. It is a first-class facility. Another one is the one that we are doing this Saturday at Freedom Field with Brazoswood. I hear that one is very special.”
