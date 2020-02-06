CLUTE — Following in the footsteps of his parents, Brazoswood Buccaneer Brandon Welch made it official by signing with Southwestern Oklahoma State University to continue playing football on National Signing Day.
Brandon Welch’s father, Brian Welch, played at Southwestern Oklahoma State from 1990-94.
“Ever since I played little league, I’ve always wanted to play at the next level,” Brandon Welch said. “Today was just a special day because it made me feel great that I am getting this opportunity.”
Mostly a defensive lineman in his senior year, Welch also spent time at linebacker with the Bucs.
“When I talked to them they really didn’t know where I could fit in with their defense, but either defensive line, linebacker or outside linebacker,” he said. “I’ve played mostly defensive line, but I really don’t care; wherever they play me is fine with me.”
A member of the Great American Conference, the Bulldogs finished with as 3-8 record last season.
Welch also received an offer from Northwestern Oklahoma, but he already knew where he was headed.
“Both my parents went to Southwestern,” he said. “Plus, when I visited there, I thought it was a nice campus, and at some of their games they get about 6,000 people according to some of the players that I spoke to when I was there.”
Southwestern head football coach Chet Pobolish told Welch they enjoyed watching film of him, the Buc said.
“They really liked my hustle a lot, and I remind them of some of the players on the team right now,” Welch said. “To me, the hustle part of it to me is something that just will not stop when I am playing the game.”
Going through an 0-10 season in his final year wasn’t easy for Welch and his Buccaneer teammates.
“I just tried to play through it and help my teammates do about as well as I did,” he said. “I tried hard to keep everybody up even though we weren’t doing well.”
At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Brandon will continue working to get stronger and bigger before departing for Weatherford, Oklahoma, this summer, he said.
