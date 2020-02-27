BASKETBALL
The Booker T. Washington Eagles were able to chip away at a halftime deficit and pull out a In a Class 4A Region III bidistrict round victory over Columbia at the wire Tuesday at La Marque High School, advancing with an 82-80 victory.
After taking a 19-16 first quarter lead, the Roughnecks extended the advantage to 40-34 at halftime. But the Eagles rebounded in the second half to edge the Roughnecks and advance to the area round.
Columbia’s Cameron Ward ended his fabulous career with 31 points and 2,131 for his career, averaging 22.8 in his final season. Sultan Abdullah contributed 19 points, Zade Stroman tossed in 12 and Heston Roberts scored nine.
Mikel Smith led Washington with 19 points and Curvon Hicks added 16.
The Roughnecks ended their season at 20-11.
BOYS SOCCER
Bucs blank Alief Taylor
Brazoswood defeated Alief Taylor, 4-0, in a District 23-6A matchup Tuesday on the road.
Angel Martinez sent a ball to Jesus Guel, who opened the scoring midway through the first half when he took a ball from Angel Martinez and sent it to the far post to beat the keeper. In the 38th minute, Martinez delivered another assist when Stefano Angheben took his pass and put it into the net for a 2-0 advantage.
The Lion defense went to an offside trap in the second half that thwarted the Bucs until a deep ball by Gerardo Lucero to Martinez set up a goal and 3-0 lead. Martinez scored again soon after, when Austin Alexander sent the ball from the back to beyond the last defender.
Defensive standouts included Reagan Marshall, Davyn Samuels, Edgar Lucero, Connor Funk and goalkeeper Russell Summa.
Brazoswood (2-4-3, 7-9-3) stayed in fifth place in the district and will host last-place Pearland Dawson on Friday.
The junior varsity Bucs tied Alief Taylor, 1-1. Ashton Alexander scored for the Bucs off a corner kick by Reid Mitchell. Other game standouts included Aaron Pompa, Fabian Tijerina and Riley Kuhlman.
TENNIS
Cundieff falls in final
The Brazosport Exporter tennis team played in Sweeny’s Tournament last Friday and won a pair of medals.
In girl’s singles play, Claire Cundieff placed second overall after a bye and victories over Needville 2 7-5, 6-4, and East Bernard 6-2, 6-3, before losing in the finals to Needville 6-2, 6-4. The boys doubles team of Seth Stevens and Gio Martinez won the consolation. After a first-round defeat, the pair won four straight matches, beating Boling No. 3, El Campo, No. 2 Boling and No. 1 Sweeny.
Brazosport will play at LaPorte this Friday.
BASEBALL
’Cats drop opener
Angleton lost its season opener to Friendswood, 7-3, at home Tuesday.
Justus Mayon gave Angleton a 1-0 lead after walking and coming around the score in the first, adding two runs later in the inning for a 3-0 advantage. The Mustangs answered with three runs to tie it in the second, then two more in the third and single runs in the fourth and sixth frames. Friendswood outhit the Wildcats, 7-4, with the home team committing three errors.
Matthew Lantz took the loss for Angleton, going one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one.
Angleton’s Braydon Tate, Conner McDonald, Brandon Rubio and Matthew Uribe each collected a hit.
The Wildcats (0-1) will play Pearland and Clear Falls today at the First Pitch Tournament hosted by Pearland ISD.
‘Necks win late: Columbia came from behind in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday for a dramatic 7-6 win over Sealy at Renfro Field.
Down 6-5 in their last at bat, Lance Nunley homered to right field to it. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kade Reynolds singled up the middle to score Nick Cardwell with the winning run.
Trayce Quisenberry cracked a two-run homer to left-center in the first. Other leading hitters for the Roughnecks were Nunley, Cardwell, Garret Irwin and Reynolds. Ethan Fernandez had a sacrifice fly, while Nunley, Cardwell, Quisenberry and Blake Seiler all scored runs.
Kameron Craig pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. Quisenberry picked up the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief in which he struck out three.
Columbia will host the Hit & Run Tournament today playing at 11 a.m. against Calhoun then again at 6:30 p.m. versus Bellville.
Ships go down at home: Brazosport opened its season at home Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to El Campo.
Tanner Quick took the loss, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing an earned run with three hits, a walk and striking out 11 Ricebirds. Quick also collected the only two Exporter hits.
The Exporters travel to the Texas City Tournament and play the host Stingarees at 10:30 am today.
Mustangs beat Wildcat JV: The Angleton junior varsity outhit Friendswood but couldn’t outscore them in a 10-5 loss.
The Wildcats had eight hits, one more than the Mustangs, but an eight-run third by Friendswood blew the game open.
Bryce O’Quinn lasted two innings, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out four. Reagan James and Damian Robinson entered the game in relief, throwing 1 1/3 third innings and 2/3 of an inning. Jaxton Fipps went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Wildcats.
Exporters drop JV game: Brazosport’s junior varsity lost to El Campo JV, 6-4, despite solid pitching from Tyler Simmons and Austin Haynes.
Brazosport JV will host a doubleheader with Danbury this Saturday.
