PEARLAND
Competing at the District 23-6A Swimming Championships Friday at the Pearland Recreation Center and Natatorium, Brazoswood swim teams finished third overall in the standings and advanced to regional.
Scoring 95 points, the Lady Bucs advanced 11 events to next week’s Region VI Championships. The Buccaneers also advanced 11 events as they scored 93 points in the standings.
The top-six finishers in each event advanced to region.
“That was pretty good considering I had Pearland, Pearland Dawson and George Ranch in the top four,” Brazoswood swim team coach Robert Brown said. “We’ve been mainly ending up in the four spot the last couple of years, but fortunately the girls won the medley relay and that kind of fired us up.”
Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel, Minnie Tran and Summer Sanders burned up the lanes in the 200-yard medley relay with a one minute, 53.77-second victory to finish more than two seconds over second-place Pearland Dawson. On the psych sheet, the Lady Bucs were a No. 3 seed going into the race and got off to a fast start.
“It was a race I thought we’d done well all season and as it turned out we chopped off four seconds from our best time,” Brown said.
Also placing first as expected was freshman Tran in the 50-meter freestyle race in 24.96 seconds. Tran went in as a third-seed in the race while another surprise, Sanders, placed second in the race at 25.29. Sanders was a fifth-seed going in.
“The surprises I thought were more of places they finished and some did drop times,” Brown said. “I really thought Summer had a great day.”
Sanders placed second in the 100-free, 56.30, and Tran also placed second in the 100-butterfly, 59.22.
Sander’s battle in the pool left her behind George Ranch, 56.27, in the 100-free, while Tran was behind George Ranch in her 100-butterfly race, 57.53.
Another big race for the Lady Bucs was the 400-free relay with Tran, Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel and Sanders with 3:44.74.
“It was a race that we really had not raced that much this season,” Brown said. “But we loaded up that last relay which we were not even close on the psych sheet. We ended up breaking the school record by four seconds. I really think the 200 medley and 400 relay were critical placers for us.”
Placing top-six for the Lady Bucs and advancing in third place were Sarah Gambrel in the 200-free, 2:06.73 and the 100-backstroke, 1:05.12; Kathryn Gambrel, 100-breaststroke, 1:12.20; fourth, Emily Agan, 500-free, 5:55.12; and 200-free relay with Kathryn Gambrel, Arami Sulin, Sarah Copenhaver and Emily Agan finishing at 1:56.82.
Final standings for the girls teams were, George Ranch 166, Pearland Dawson 153, Brazoswood, Pearland 75, Alief Elsik, 23, Alief Taylor 12 and Alief Hastings 5.
BUCS
Leading the way for the Bucs was senior Myles de Valcourt by winning the 100-free, 48.45 and the 100-breaststroke, 1:00.85.
Placing third were a couple of relays: the 200-free relay with Noah Cobb, Mason Kesler, Anas Chouai and Myles de Valcourt finishing in 1:35.85 and the 400-free relay with Mason Kesler, Anas Chouai, Ben Latta and Myles de Valcourt finishing in 3:27.28.
Another relay that also qualified was the fourth-place, 200-medley relay with Anthony Sury, Anas Chouai, Riley Kuhlman and Noah Cobb at 1:47.63.
“Our best time in the 200 medley was 1:48 flat, but on Friday, three of the four swimmers had never been on the A relay and finished at 1:47.53, go figure,” Brown said.
Also qualifying fourth was Trey Ponzi, 500-free, 5:35.21. In fifth was Matthew Traynor, 100-free, 51.63. In sixth were Mason Kesler, 200-free, 1:54.58; Riley Kuhlman, 200-IM, 2:12.53; Saylor Sherrodd, 500-free, 5:55.27; and Anthony Sury, 100-backstroke, 58.11.
“Anthony Sury dropped more than two seconds in his backstroke to qualify and Riley Kulhamn dropped some good time in his 200 IM to get in,” Brown said.
The final district standings for the boys were George Ranch 148, Pearland Dawson 143, Brazoswood, Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 44, Alief Taylor 32 and Alief Elsik with 9.
The diving portion will be back in Pearland on Thursday for the Region VI meet. Friday will be swimming preliminaries with finals on Saturday.
