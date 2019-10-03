FREEPORT — After going 3-1 after their first four non-district games, the Brazosport Exporters are ready to dig into District 13-4A D-I play Friday after taking a bye week last week.
And what a way to start district play for the Exporters as they face Sealy (1-0, 4-0) at T.J. Mills Stadium with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
“Everybody is on top and we are going to have to play these ranked teams which isn’t a bad thing for us,” Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said. “We want to see how we match up. I think we will compete and show them what we got.”
The Ships’ only loss was to Edna back on Week 3 in the waning moments of that ball game, 30-27.
Kanipes liked the bye week because of the things they worked on.
“We came out of the North Forest game with a victory and nobody got hurt so we were able to start working on Sealy right away,” Kanipes said. “We also started to work on some basic technical stuff like blocking and tackling. The off week gives us an opportunity to work on the small things like that, which we needed to work on.
“So we worked on the little things which could come down to winning ball games. We had good days of practice and were able to take a break and get off our legs for a bit. This past Monday we got back to work and it was one of our better practices that we’ve had. Hopefully, it was a good indicator on how we will perform on Friday.”
Currently on an eight-game district streak, the Tigers come into Friday’s action ranked No. 4 in Class 4A D-I.
“What we’ve done in the past means nothing, we are 0-0 but we are ready to go,” Kanipes said of his Ships. “They are a good football team.”
Working on the defensive side of the ball, Kanipes and company tried different variations, especially on the defensive line by moving various pieces around to see how they worked.
Offensively, the Exporters will be led on the ground by Daraell Preston, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back who can be a load when carrying the ball. Preston is fifth in the district with 427 yards on the ground to go with a 7.24 per-carry average. He’s seen the back of the end zone six times this season.
Quarterbacks, Alex Villarreal (10-18, 234 yards, 3 TDs) and Karen Goins (11-15, 213 yards, 3 TDs) are running the show under center. Senior receiver Rayleen Bell only has nine catches but has gained 241 yards with two scores and averaging 26.78 yards a catch.
The Tigers are averaging 422.3 yards of offense a game so far with the bulk of it through the ground, 1,074 yards. Senior Matthew Lord leads the ground game with 603 yards on 51 carries with eight touchdowns. Lord is averaging 11.82 yards a carry.
Another senior, Carter Cryan has thrown for 583 yards on 46 completions, scoring five touchdowns with three interceptions. Draper Parker (14-179 yards) and Hunter Clark (11-113, 2 TDs) will test that Ship secondary which has five interceptions with Cornell Brown with three and Kevin Davis with two.
“They have a real good defense and will not make mistakes because they are well-coached,” Kanipes said. “They are where they are at because they are not using smoke and mirrors, they are the real deal.”
This will be the fourth meeting between these squads with the Tigers holding a 2-1 edge.
The game will be webcast on www.brazosportisd.net.
“We are going to have to control the line of scrimmage, protect the football and don’t give up the big play on defense,” Kanipes said.
