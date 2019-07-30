CLUTE — For Joe and Jacob Barrientez, it’s worth repeating.
The father-and-son team won the Mosquito Festival Washers Tournament for the second consecutive year Saturday at Clute Municipal Park. Is is the third time they’ve taken the first-place trophy, also winning in 2014.
“I really haven’t played with anyone else except for Jacob and my older son years ago,” Joe Barrientez said. “But the older one got married and did his thing and moved on. This one is still around so we are still playing. If there is one thing we like, that is to compete.”
Partners for about 10 years, Joe and Jacob Barrientez stayed in the winners bracket Saturday, winning cash and other items along with the hardware.
“Every match was a tight fight and we had to scrape for every point that we needed,” Jacob Barrientez said.
The team of James Hernandez and Travis Gonzalez finished second, fighting back to the championship match after losing to the Barrientezes and falling into the losers bracket.
“There weren’t as many teams this past Saturday like there have been, but we didn’t have an easy time at any point of the tournament,” Joe Barrientez said. “We were lucky because we stayed in the championship bracket the entire tournament. What that meant was that we just needed to beat our opponents in the championship round just one game. I didn’t want us to give them a game, because then they would have gotten some confidence.”
Mikey Williams and Antonio Galvan placed third.
Playing and winning tournaments isn’t anything new to Joe and Jacob Barrientez. Father taught son everything he knows about washers and taught him well.
“The oldest son was more competitive and he took it more serious maybe because he was the first child,” Joe Barrientez said. “Jacob is a bit laid-back, but then again, he isn’t married, so maybe that has something to do with it. He probably hasn’t picked up the seriousness of life just yet. But he’s learned the game along the way and he’s tried throwing the way I thought him.”
At 24, Jacob Barrientez is a Brazosport College student who started heaving washers when he was 11.
“He’s taught me how to be successful in this game,” he said. “From throwing in the back yard with him, I really didn’t think much of it because he was always playing with my older brother. But then he left and got married, it was my turn to step up. My father took me to my first tournament and 12 years later here I am still throwing with him.”
For Joe its always been about being disciplined with the game. Staying in control is a big part of his game.
“We don’t play that often and we’ve only played about three or four tournaments this year,” Joe said. “But I tell him to take his time and don’t get in a hurry. There are some guys who like talking, but I just tell my son to not let that bother you. He has a tendency to get rattled, so I have to keep talking to him during the game.”
Jacob praises his father for teaching him the proper way to play the game.
“He’s taught me so many tricks, from where to throw it, to adjusting to the different boards,” Jacob said. “I don’t like to brag but we’ve won several tournaments together. I feel like we are just getting better.”
The top two teams in the doubles horseshoe tournament Friday had a family feel, John Monzon Jr. and Laura Monzon winning it over John Sr. and Alice Monzon. Third place went to Bryan Honza and Ian Miller.
David Holland and John Hargrove won Saturday’s doubles cornhole tournament, beating Mark Guthrie and Doug Maxwell for the title. David Zhanel and Brian Zhanel took third.
