LAKE JACKSON
Healthcare workers fig hting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are getting help from the community by not having to fight hunger.
Gary Coffman and Tim Spurlock of The Wilderness golf course teamed up with Jimmy John’s, Kroger and State Farm to provide a special lunch Friday afternoon to workers CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson.
“We just know they’re on the front lines serving and scarfing and they’re at risk. They’re doing this to keep everyone going and healthy,” Coffman said. “We at the course were open until two days ago and we were doing good. So I talked to Jimmy John’s and they were willing to discount the sandwiches and Wednesday I called Kroger and they donated the cookies. So it was just something I wanted to do to give to the community and have the willingness to say thank you.”
Coffman is a resident of Manvel who works at the Wilderness golf course. He credited Spurlock, Wilderness Assistant Manager Dave Paukner, Kroger manager Sharena Bridewell and Jimmy John’s franchisee Kevin McGovern for making his idea a reality.
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport President and Chief Executive Officer Al Guevara, who was also in attendance to thank his personnel on the job they have done amid the pandemic, said the hospital has not had any severe cases of people with COVID-19.
“He told me that only 5 percent are testing positive and they don’t seem to have anyone in the hospital here in bad shape, which is encouraging news,” Coffman said. “I hope that’s the trend that continues in Brazoria County and we can get back to normalcy.”
The show of appreciation toward his staff is what the community is all about, Guevara said.
“I almost don’t have any words for what they’re doing. It’s just awesome,” Guevara said. “You see that a lot in this community. We just pull together and this is a great example of how we support each other and work together. We’re very thankful and it’s a very nice gesture for our employees.”
That people would but together a demonstration of cring for health care worers meant a lot fo registered nurse Stephanie Speers.
“I think it’s great the community can come together like this and help healthcare workers — everybody on the front lines, everyone at the hospital, not just nurses,” Speers said. “It’s just awesome that they care about us that much.”
With new cases coming in every day in Brazoria County, Guevara highlighted the stress of not knowing what the future holds for the community as the biggest challenge his staff has to go through, he said.
“We drill and we practice for whatever might come our way and we certainly want our community to be taken care of, but we also want our staff to be safe,” Guevara said.
Everyone on staff at CHI St. Luke’s is mandated to wear personal protective equipment like gloves and masks. For the public, following the guidance of health experts is the smart course.
“Social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing some sort of face covering in public is the best advice,” Guevara said. “I think every little bit that you can do to prevent us from spreading or catching it is good. I know it’s been hard on the businesses, especially in the service industries that have been impacted. I know it’s hurt our local restaurants, but if we endure the pain for a short period of time, then it’ll be so much sooner we’ll be able to get back to normal.”
