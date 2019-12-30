CLUTE — A chill hit the Brazosport Exporters in the third-place game Saturday at the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on Saturday night against the Texas City Stingarees in a 71-63 loss.
Taking a four-point lead into the final period, 54-50, the Ships couldn’t hold on shooting 4-of-15 from the field and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc as they were outscored 21-9.
More importantly Brazosport couldn’t stop Leon Joubert III, who scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the final eight minutes to propel Texas City to the third place finish. Joubert was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
After connecting on 5-of-7 from the 3-point line in the third quarter, the Exporters couldn’t buy a long range shot in the final stanza.
It was a back-and-forth tussle between both teams in the first half as Texas City opened with a 10-4 run with the Exporters forcing three turnovers. But the Ships caught up in the second part of the first quarter, going on a 14-4 run with five different Ships getting on the scoreboard led by Rayleen Bell with six points to take a 16-14 lead.
There were six ties in the second quarter until the Stings scored the final five points with a 3-pointer from Kenderick Moseley and a couple of free throws by Joubert, 37-34. Each team shot fairly well in the second with the Exporters going 6-of-14 from the field and Texas City 8-of-17.
Brazosport came out of the locker room in the third quarter with an 11-4 run led by Bell, Elliott Cundieff, Paul Woodard and Hayden McDaniel who all scored during the run.
An assist from Cundieff to Bell ended the third as the Ships took the four-point lead going into the final eight minutes.
Bell led the scoring with 22 points as McDaniel added 12 points and Cundieff contributed with 11 points.
Brazosport went 2-2 at Holiday Classic, the improving to 7-8 on the season and will travel to Clear Creek this Friday for a non-district contest.
