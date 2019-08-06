EAGLE COACHES Danny Martin Head coach Kirk Jones Caleb Koenning Special teams Blaine Landers Defensive coordinator
LAKE JACKSON — The numbers game will play a big part this season with the Brazosport Christian Eagle football team, which moved into their third day of practice Monday.
Geared up with shoulder pads after the first two days were just shorts and helmet, eight Eagle players so far have been participating in training camp.
“We’ve had a couple of big graduating classes the past two years, and the classes coming up haven’t been as big,” fourth-year head coach Danny Martin said. “We also had a couple of players who transferred out.”
Averaging about 15 to 16 players a season, just having practices is probing problematic for the six-man program.
“It is a challenge because we can’t run a full six-on-six in practice to work on different things,” Martin said. “But we just have to be more creative in smaller portions. Rather than running a full team. We could run a three-on-three. So we just have to create those game situations, but with smaller numbers now.”
While not ideal, the smaller turnout has benefited some of the players.
“Our first two practices have been pretty productive because they are getting more reps in a five-minute drill,” Martin said. “Some can get three times as more reps than we used to when we had larger numbers. We’ve been able to refine technique, and then at the same time we are able to spend more time with particular players.”
On Aug. 16, the Eagles will travel to Orange Community Christian to scrimmage the Knights.
“The first couple of days we’ve done some basic stuff with footwork and also did some conditioning trying to get them out of that summer funk,” Martin said. “We tried to get them in football mode so they can get their legs under them. So we haven’t focused on anything in particular just yet. We will put shoulder pads on today and continue to introduce our principles.”
Martin thinks some of that work will have to be repeated once the school year draws closer.
“The hope is to possibly get some players in when school starts,” he said. “Like I tell my players, if they want a break, then they are going to have to gather some of those guys to come and help them out.”
Unless the turnout grows, there will be no shortage of playing time for the players who came out.
“We are trying to piece where these guys will fit the best for us,” Martin said. “It will be an interesting time just juggling them back and forth until we feel comfortable with them in certain positions. One thing for sure is that some will be playing a lot of different positions, but we don’t have anything set yet.”
