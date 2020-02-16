CLUTE — A wheelchair athlete since he’s been at Brazoswood High School, senior Dustin Stallberg got an opportunity of a lifetime Wednesday when he signed to the University of Arizona to continue competing in track and basketball collegiately.
“So the University of Arizona has seven different sports for wheelchair athletes and I wanted to compete in both track and basketball,” Stallberg said. “I also wanted a campus where I could get around easily with a wheelchair and also wanted somewhat of a picturesque type of campus along with good weather. Its not windy which doesn’t affect the track. That and also they have a good German studies program and just had more degree options.”
Stallberg became an athlete during his sophomore season at Brazoswood and made it to the Class 6A UIL Track and Field State Meet in the 100-meter wheelchair race where he finished eighth overall. He didn’t medal, but that stop him in his next year.
As a junior, Stallberg won two bronze medals at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin and that’s when his recruitment took off.
“The recruiting process was pretty crazy because we had no clue what that was like,” Stallberg said. “We asked a bunch of questions, it was overwhelming at first but once I went to the visit at the University of Arizona we fell in love with that school right away.”
Stallberg even had options with UT Arlington and the University of Illinois showing interest.
“I went on a visit to Arlington but their track program isn’t as good as Arizona’s,” Stallberg said. “Plus I wanted to do both sports not just track. But I am an adventerous kind of guy, so that was another reason why I liked Arizona more. Neither Illinois or Arlington filled my needs.”
Arizona wheelchair coaches approved of what they saw of Stallberg on and off the competitive field.
“They liked my sportsmanship on the basketball court and just saw the talent in both sports,” he said. “They also liked my positiveness in both sports as well.”
In basketball, Stallberg has been playing with the Tier Memorial Hermann Hot Wheels for seven years now.
“It amazes me because I never thought I’d get this far with sports,” Stallberg said. “This was a dream of mine, but to make it to college and be able to play two sports that rarely happens. It is kind of crazy to me.”
At this point he truly can’t wait to get to begin another chapter in his life.
“I just want to enjoy the atmosphere at the college level,” he said. “I want to go through college life and try and enjoy as much of it as I can.”
With a major in criminal justice, he wants to turn that into a career with the government some day.
