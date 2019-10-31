The fifth annual Silly Socks golf tournament happened on a not so good, very bad weather day. Instead of canceling for another day, however, the fundraiser Oct. 25 for the Danbury ISD Education Foundation pushed on at Austin Bayou Golf Course.
Heavy rains cleared out by late morning and the nine-hole course remained playable, so organizers adapted.
“We ended up starting around noon and combining the morning and afternoon times for the people that were able to come,” Danbury ISD Education Foundation President Celia Lewis said. “We raised around $20,000 and are extremely thankful for the support of our amazing sponsors and people in the community.”
The top finishers kept it in the family, with Willy Peltier beating out his brother, four-time champion Michael Peltier, and cousin Dillon Peltier. Bragging rights in the family is always good.
The first-place team for the tournament went to Team Industrials with the foursome of Edward Lewis, James Curtis, Marcus Brooks and Landon Williams.
With the heavy rain that befell Southern Brazoria County, it was surprising the Austin Bayou Golf Course was able to hold up. It’s a tribute to the folks who run the golf course — and the determination of the foundation.
“Austin Bayou Golf Course was very accommodating,” Lewis said. “We couldn’t have made the mission a success without the foundation board who volunteer countless hours and work so hard to make it happen. We’re are one Panther family.”
And family goes a long way for each other and that’s what happened at Friday’s tournament. Add that with a little bit of luck, and you get something good for everyone.
TOURNAMENTS:
Bruce May Memorial Golf Tournament: 7 am. registration, 8 a.m. start Nov. 23 scramble at Austin Bayou, 2111 CR 33, Danbury. Proceeds benefit the PTSD Foundation and Camp Hope. $75 per member, $100 for nonmembers. Fees include breakfast, green fees, mulligan package, range balls, lunch and goody bags. Golfers can register at www.brucemay memorialgolftournament.com. Call Mindy Price at 713-201-7349.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament: Rescheduled for March 27 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee and meals. Call Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or email at jcobb@uwbc.org.
