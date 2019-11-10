HOUSTON — The season didn’t start well for Sweeny, but the Bulldogs won every game when they counted most.
The Sweeny Bulldogs (5-0, 8-2) shut out the Washington Eagles (1-4, 1-8) 50-0 Friday on the road in a District 11-4A D-2 match-up.
The Bulldogs already secured the district championship, but finishing the season undefeated in district caps a dream run and hopefully provides momentum for the playoffs, Sweeny head football coach Randy Lynch said.
“I’m really happy for the kids. They’re really young and have been working hard all season,” Lynch said. “We’ve definitely established some momentum and confidence, and we still need to get a few guys healthy.”
Bulldog quarterback Trey Robbins threw for 171 yards on 7-of-13 passing with four touchdowns. Running back Xavier Woods ran for 81 yards on 10 carries and wide receiver Justice Clemons caught four passes for 157 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs posted their third straight shutout of the season, winning those games by a combined 154-0. With their seven-game winning streak in tow, Lynch and his team are ready for the challenges that await them in the playoffs.
“Our mentality throughout the season was get to 1-0 every week, but in the playoffs, it’s more like that because if you lose you go home,” Lynch said. “Like I told my guys, the season is a marathon, but the playoffs is more like a sprint. We’ll be ready to play on Friday night and hopefully we have a good week of practice.”
The Bulldogs will play the Smithville Tigers in a 4A bi-district playoff game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T.J. Mills Stadium in Sealy.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Brazoswood Buccaneers (0-6, 0-10) lost their final game to the Alief Hastings Bears (2-5, 2-8) 33-7 on the road in a District 23-6A matchup Thursday at LeRoy Crump Stadium
The Buc offense managed just 132 yards of offense in the game, with a 1-yard plunge by Austin Whipple providing Brazoswood’s only points.
Alief Hastings churned out 353 yards of offense against the Bucs, including 223 rushing.
It is the first winless season for Brazoswood in school history. The Bucs have lost 13 consecutive games and 25 of their last 26.
DANBURY
The Danbury Panthers (1-5, 1-9) lost 54-15 to the Van Vleck Leopards (2-4, 4-5) in a District 14-3A matchup Friday on Senior Night at Humber Field.
“We had players that were in position to make plays, but we have to trust that if they do their job, their teammates will do theirs,” Danbury head football coach Trey Herrmann said. “Some plays they just out-athlete us, and that just goes back to what we need to do to get physically better in the offseason.”
The Panthers gave up 446 yards of defense — 338 rushing and 108 passing. Even with the loss, the Panthers didn’t finish last in the district and have room for optimism for the future.
“Retention has been a big thing for us; anytime numbers are up is a positive,” Herrmann said. “They’re starting to buy into what we’re doing and they know where we’re at and where we want to be. We have to get better physically in the offseason, and they know we need more time watching film, but I’m proud of our guys. Their effort has been great all season.”
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN
The Brazosport Christian Eagles (1-4, 4-6) lost to the Grace Christian Academy Eagles (1-4, 3-5) Friday at the Brazoswood Youth Football Complex in a District 3 Division 2 TAPPS matchup.
“Hats off to Grace, the past three years they’ve been a team we normally beat, but they came in and shocked us,” Brazosport Christian head football coach Danny Martin said. “We didn’t execute very well offensively or defensively and overall we just lacked intensity.”
Brazosport Christian managed to get two more wins than last year, going 2-8, which Martin was happy about, but there are positives aside from football.
“We came into the season not really expecting us to be where we are now and we had some young players that got some valuable playing time for next year once we graduate three seniors,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, it’s not ultimately about winning or losing. We want to provide leaders in the community for life after high school and I believe we’re doing that.”
