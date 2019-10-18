ROSENBERG
Not since 2011 have the Brazoswood Buccaneer and Lady Buccaneer cross country teams advanced to the region meet, until Thursday at the District 23-6A Meet.
“This is just awesome, all seven boys medaled today by finishing in the top 20, and five girls medaled by also finishing in the top 20,” Brazoswood cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “Maddy (Habeck) set a personal record in 18:41.3, which is only second behind Lauren Smith’s all time. So she is a pretty good runner.”
In quite a surprise finish, Brazoswood senior Madison Habeck out-paced her opponent to win the district title while junior Sam Whitmarsh literally nipped for second place at the tape at Seabourne Creek Park.
Habeck and George Ranch freshman Madison Haldiman were neck and neck in the 5K race throughout after establishing themselves up front from the outset.
“We switched places, but that just happened during the race and I think one time I just said, stick with me one time just so that we could encourage each other,” Habeck said. “But we really didn’t talk to each other until after the race.”
It wasn’t until the final 150 yards when Habeck sprang.
“She had never beaten her before, and I thought that Maddy’s experience really helped her,” Tummins said. “They were shoulder to shoulder and Maddy waited until a specific point until she kicked and got her.”
Haldiman finished in 18:51.7 for second place.
“It feels amazing this was one of my goals for the season,” Habeck said. “I just feel great and I was a district champion in eighth grade as well, and now I have both of those under my belt. It just feels great.”
Lady Buc sophomore Lilly Cole finished in fourth place at 19:55.1.
“I felt really energized during the race and I thought it was because of the weather,” Cole said. “My legs felt really strong and I felt fast during the race.”
An Arkansas native who just moved into the area this past summer, Cole was in seventh place after the first loop.
Also finishing in the top 10 were Julia Simon in seventh, 20:13.8 and teammate Anna Tyree, eighth, 20:16.1. Junior Sophia Sutherland who was the fifth runner was 19th, 21:32.
“As a team they were in second place with 39 points, just two points behind George Ranch,” Tummins said.
As for the Bucs and Whitmarsh, he was in the top 10 after the first lap along with senior Leo Perez. But Whitmarsh, who said he felt pretty strong throughout the race found that final push in the last five yards to get second place in 15:54.9, barely beating Erick Lara from Strake Jesuit, 15:55 at the finish line.
“Last year I think I finished about 22nd or 24th and I am just blessed to be able to run,” Whitmarsh said afterwards. “My endurance and my mindset toward cross country were two things that I’ve worked on, because I’ve been influenced by coach Tummins and my teammates.”
Tummins was beside himself at the end of that race.
“This is something that has been building for Sam,” Tummins said. “He took about four weeks off after his state championship last year, and started training this summer with cross country. His kick there at the end was unbelievable and that was just his will to win.”
Whitmarsh won a gold medal in the 800-meters in Austin last May with a time of 1:51.73 as a sophomore. With that kind of success, things changed for Whitmarsh in cross country.
“My mindset is much different and it is a lot of patience and a lot of mental strength to be able to push through those 15 to 16 minutes,” he said.
As a team, the next four Bucs finished in the top 16 with Riley Kuhlman placing 11th, 16:39.4; Edmund Franklin 13th, 16:55.8; Manuel Gonzalez in 15th, 17:01 and Peter Young was 16th, 17:05.05.
The Bucs finished third overall as a team with 57 points to advance to region just two points behind second place Pearland Dawson.
Strake Jesuit won the district team title with 37 points.
“The best thing about today is survive and advance,” Tummins said. “This year we were within 20 points of Strake (Jesuit) and last year they had a perfect score. The big thing about today is surviving and advancing and move onto the next round. As a team we will enjoy this today and get back to work tomorrow.”
Brazoswood will next run at the Class 6A Region III Meet on Oct. 28 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
