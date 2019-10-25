CLUTE
Two-sport stars such as Deion S anders and Bo Jackson in the pros and Kyler Murray in college were known for their speed and thriving in skill positions. Brazoswood sophomore Cade Stroud wants to be a two-sport standout because of his hitting.
Stroud is not a slightly built, elusive athlete. He is a football lineman and first baseman, building his success around his stocky frame. At 6-foot-4 285 pounds, Stroud is an immense presence on the baseball diamond.
“I want to be the first big guy to ever do it. You never see a big guy playing both,” Stroud said of his dual-sport dream.
Both on the gridiron and the diamond, he is working hard to improve. Starting at center this year in his first season on varsity has been a learning experience for Stroud and a challenge as he has bounced from offense to defense and back in his young career.
“I started playing football around kindergarten, first-grade time and I just fell in love with the team and bringing everyone together and everything about it,” Stroud said. “I played center when I was young, and defensive line in intermediate school, but got switched back to the offensive line in high school.”
He is learning there are multiple facets to being an effective lineman — and is working on all of them.
“Staying in the weight room, staying flexible and getting my strength up every year will help me be better,” Stroud said. “Being able to recognize blitzes and getting more reps at center because size doesn’t really matter, as long as you know what you’re doing and are comfortable doing it. Pass-blocking is definitely my thing just because I’m a lot quicker than the guys up front on the defensive line.”
Combining quickness with power also has made him a threat on the diamond. He plays for a travel team, Twelve Baseball, that intertwines Katy, College Station and The Woodlands players.
“We have guys from all over Texas, and it’s been fun playing for them,” Stroud said. “I love football and baseball equally, and I’ve actually played more baseball than football. They’re two totally different sports and it’s a good fun balance of each.”
He prides himself putting fear into opposing pitchers because he is a constant home run threat, he said.
“When I was in 13U, I had 10 to 12 home runs and about 30 intentional walks,” Stroud said. “This last season I was 0-for-0 across four games in a tournament because they walked me every game the whole time. It was frustrating.”
Stroud usually bats third or fourth in the lineup and hates whenever he gets walked, especially on a consistent basis. With his size, it’s not a bad thing to do for opposing teams not wanting to give up an easy run.
With the dream of being able to play both sports at the next level, he couldn’t do it without his family.
“They’re my biggest supporters,” Stroud said. “My dad was a basketball player, so he doesn’t know much about football, but he knows work ethic and is always on the sidelines for games. “My parents have been everything, and they’re the best I could ever ask for.”
Stroud’s dream schools would be the University of Texas, Texas A&M or Louisiana State University.
