Angleton’s 2019 season on the gridiron turned into a long one as District 10-5A D-I was quite a burden to handle. The Wildcats still placed a superlative along with some first and second team members in the all-district selections.
Saying District 10-5A D-I was one of the better districts in the state could be an understatement. Alvin Shadow Creek went all the way and won the D-I title, getting past Denton Ryan (28-22) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Wildcats went 4-3 in district play, just missing out on the playoffs. Overall Angleton went 6-3 while finishing the year on a three-game win streak.
One of the superlatives for the district was Angleton’s Cameron Stone, who was named Utility player of the year.
The most valuable player was Shadow Creek’s Kyron Drones with fellow teammate, Kelvon Brown named the newcomer of the year. Also Shadow Creek head coach, Brad Butler was named the coach of the year.
Foster’s Cody Jackson was named the offensive player of the year with Fort Bend Hightower’s Christian Hood the defensive player of the year and also from Hightower, Kobie Campbell as the return specialist of the year.
Making first team offense for Angleton were senior Joshua Mulcare (offensive line) Jordan Jones (running back) and JT Anderson (running back).
Also placing first team were Foster’s Reuben Fatheree, Mason Moore and Ryan Stubblefield; Friendswood’s Daniel Goolsby, Matthew Kovaevich, Christian Lee and Luke Grden; Shadow Creek’s Damien Jackson, Greg Brown, Caleb Leonard, Carlton Guidry, Jared Jackson and Eric Landaverde; Terry’s Kolby Smith; Texas City’s Ja’Kerrin Price and Semaj McCall; Galveston Ball’s Nehemiah Noel.
First team defensively for the Wildcats was Armand Dudley (defensive tackle).
The rest of the first team was comprised of Shadow Creek’s Alec Bryant, Ronald Triplette, Courtney Brown, TJ Marshall, Jeremiah Harris, Warren Shankie, Jaylen Lane and Jorge Jones; Foster’s Tyler Onyedim and Chidozie Nwankwo; Hightower’s Kadarion Johnson, Jakari Landry, Jordyn Rosborough and Kobie Campbell; Texas City’s Jontel Stevenson; Friendswood’s Dane Roenne, Connor Haines and Luke Sanchez and Galveston Ball’s Moses Alexander.
Second team players for Angleton were Sergio Cantu, Ernest Cotton, Bryce Ripple, Christian Cortez, Landris White, Angel Ruano, Dequeon Thomas, Jose Rodriguez, Trayvon Smith and Anthony Jackson; Friendswood placed Ryan Mitchell, Noah Palitz, Luke Grden, Dawson Johnson, Matthew Reyes, Jonathan Farrell and Ryan Helton; Foster had Elijah Colbert, Isaac Johnson, Carter Wilson, Ricky Rich, Ben Osueke and Jayden Oliver; Galveston Ball placed Erick Rodriguez and Devon Bouldin; Hightower had Smart Chibuzo, Enrique Newman, Jay’lon Davis, Jacob Williams and Eddrin Rogers; Shadow Creek also placed Josh Martin, Jay’Veon Bell, Randy Masters, Devante Johnson and Terrence Cooks; Terry’s Kellen Stewart and Milton Swain; Texas City’s David Morales, Joseph McCarty-Davis and Corday Williams.
Honorable mention honors also went to Angleton’s Jayson Rouse, Ethan Wilson, Da’Karius Smith, Christian Parkins, Justus Mayon, Ren Rice, Jaden Sauceda, Kaydon Dozier, Austin Fairchild and Jose Hernandez.
