WEST COLUMBIA — It’s a top 10 match-up that will highlight Friday Night Football in these parts today when the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Columbia Roughnecks take on the No. 10 Needville Blue Jays at Blue Jay Stadium.
It’s a District 13-4A D-I that will move the seedings by the time it is over.
“In this district, every game is big, and from what I’ve heard, there are at least five teams out of this district that are ranked in the top 25,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said.
Columbia (1-0, 5-0) and Needville (2-0, 5-1) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in front of a packed stadium.
The Roughnecks go into Blue Jay Stadium with the top offense (449.2 yards per game) in the district and the top defense (202.8 yards).
But Needville has the top rusher in Ashton Stredick (109 carries, 1,170 yards, 10.73 per carry, 17 TDs).
“Offensively it starts with their running back and he is one of the better running backs in the area, and one thing he does so well is runs between the tackles and breaks so many tackles along the way,” Mascheck said. “So defensively, we have to do a good job of tackling him and that means wrapping up and making sure he is on the ground.”
That’s only half the challenge, though. The Blue Jays also have the top passer in Trevor Baker (42-of-95, 957 yards, .442 percentage completions, 13 TDs, nine INTs).
“As for the passing game, they are passing it long, but Bay City kind of kept that in check,” Mascheck said. “But that was also one reason why they beat El Campo because of some long completions with some deep posts. They don’t pass short too often, so our secondary will have to be aware of that. For them, it is run and deep passes and their quarterback has the arm to reach them.”
Columbia will continue with its Wing-T offense that is averaging 341 yards on the ground. The workload is shared by sophomore Jordan Woodard (39-485 yards, 12.44 per carry, three TDs), Jamaurion Woodard (38-367, 9.66 per carry, six TDs), Jame’son Rebector (33-309, 9.36 per carry, six TDs), Luke Arias (33-218 yards, 6.61 per carry, six TDs), along with a few other runners.
Even the passing game for the ’Necks seems to be improving with senior Cameron Ward (26-of-51, 531 yards, .509 completion rate, seven TDs, four INTs).
Turnovers could play a part in this match-up. The Roughnecks have fumbled the ball six times, losing three, while Needville has put the ball on the ground 13 times, losing six. The Blue Jay defense has 11 interceptions on the season to lead the district, including four by Walker Warnacke.
“We know Stredick is going to get his yards, but we just don’t want him to go off and have a huge night against us,” Mascheck said. “We feel like our secondary has improved since the beginning of the year, and we’ve been watching a lot of film on some spread offenses. We feel good now, but our defense has to step out there and make a play. Hopefully, they won’t have many big plays against us. For us that is the key to playing Needville.”
In 19 meetings between these two teams, Columbia has a one-game lead in the series after last season’s 31-28 victory.
