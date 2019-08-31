DANBURY — The Brookshire Royal Falcons used several big plays in an explosive first half to build a substantial lead then let its defense dominate in a 31-0 victory over Danbury at Humber Field.
“We’re a young team still getting better at some fundamentals and they took advantage of that in the first half,” first-year Danbury head coach Trey Herrmann said. “We did better in the second half, but we’re still learning.”
The Falcons led 6-0 and were threatening again with the ball inside the Danbury 10-yard line. The ball popped free on a run by Joseph Comeaux up the middle and Kenry Mickinney recovered for the Panthers.
That positive play quickly soured, however, when a sack in the end zone gave Royal two points and an 8-0 lead.
Comeaux rebounded from his miscue when he broke a 59-yard touchdown run to make it 15-0 with 9:02 left in the first half.
After a Danbury punt, Royal quarterback AJ Ball connected with Alvin Kay on a 47-yard pass play that set up another Comeaux score, this one from three yards out with 5:23 left in the half.
The Panthers responded with one of their longer drives, led by Cooper Lynch’s legs. His rushes included a 17-yard gain for a drive-extending first down, but ultimately, Danbury’s marchdrive stalled, forcing a punt as the half ended.
Danbury’s defense kept things close in the opening period after the Falcons scored on the opening drive.
Ball rolled to his right and slipped a tackle before finding John Lewis for a 38-yard touchdown with 7:47 left in the first quarter. They missed the PAT and led 6-0.
Comeaux iced the game with his third touchdown on Royal’s opening drive of the second half. His 20-yard burst made it 28-0 after the missed PAT. Axel Guzman hit the field goal from 34 yards out with 2:58 left in the third to seal the scoring.
The lopsided loss didn’t discourage Herrmann, who only took over the program about six weeks ago.
“Our boys stayed up and playing hard and cheering the whole game, even when things weren’t going our way,” he said. “We have a great attitude and I’m excited to keep building.”
Danbury will look for its first win Friday back at Humber Field against Bay Area Christian.
