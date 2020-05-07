DEMI-JOHN — The Clay Banks Fishing Area is temporarily closed to the public because of an excessive litter problem, officials said.
“The excessive trash and litter left behind is getting out of control,” Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge manager Cody Dingee said.
It’s not the first time the Refuge has had to address that problem, he said.
“This is a problem we have faced for many years and we have closed the gate before,” Dingee said.
Working together with local law enforcement officials who patrol the area, Dingee decided to close the gate Tuesday, he said. There is not yet a date set for reopening, he said.
“When we can get out there and get it cleaned up then we’ll reevaluate and probably set a date at that time,” Dingee said.
John Hines lives near the Clay Banks Fishing Area and usually picks up litter, he said.
“I just couldn’t keep up with it anymore,” he said.
People were going off the road, starting fires, drinking alcohol and throwing parties at night, which has contributed to the problem, Hines said.
“It’s been attracting coyotes and hogs out there from the food they leave, and I could make a living off the aluminum cans they leave out there,” Hines said.
While Dingee has never met Hines in person, he’s heard local law enforcement speak well of him, he said.
“They always talk highly of him being a good citizen, just going out and cleaning up,” Dingee said.
What’s unfortunate about the closure is it affects even the visitors who clean up after themselves, he said.
The Bastrop Bayou public fishing pier will remain open, Dingee said. That area tends to stay cleaner because it’s more open and visible to passersby and neighbors, compared to the more secluded Clay Banks area, he said.
“That’s the shame about it — the majority of the people do right,” Dingee said. “One person can mess it up for a lot of people.”
