CLUTE — A bounceback fourth set closed the match in powerful fashion Tuesday night as the Brazoswood Lady Bucs defeated the Alief Elsik Lady Rams in a District 23-6A match, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12.
“I told them we weren’t playing at a high-enough standard for this district and needed to play better after that third set,” Brazoswood coach Brian Soistman said of the one stanza his team lost. “They came out fired up in the fourth set and closed it out.”
A quick start to the fourth set behind strong hitting from Lauren Beard helped the Lady Bucs take the lead as a big kill cross-court was an early highlight. The Lady Rams took a timeout down 12-5 to try to regroup, but the Lady Bucs held on to the momentum.
Trinity Rieger started finding a rhythm as she had three kills in the set with most of her damage coming from the right side. After Elsik called another timeout at 19-10, the Lady Bucs picking things right back up and went on to win the set 25-12 and seal the match.
The Lady Rams extended the match after dropping the first two sets by close margins. Elsik took the early lead in the third set with Lauren Collier and Lillian Ijomah leading the way as Ijomah had two kills early.
Service errors from the Lady Bucs also cost them before they took a timeout down 15-12. Emma Williams came out of the break with a block for a point and a kill through the middle to bring Brazoswood within one. A pair of Beard kills would put Brazoswood up 19-18, but Collier served the Lady Rams back in front before a block from Joyceline Onwuemeka won the set 25-22 for the Lady Rams.
“Service errors and not hitting as smartly as we can hurt us,” Soistman said. “I really think we hurt ourselves a lot in that third set.”
It was a good start to the match for the Lady Bucs as they took the first three points with Madison Varga serving. Elsik struck back and forced a Brazoswood timeout down 8-4. Out of the timeout, Williams and Cora Bowles started getting hits through the middle as each had three kills and Bowles added two blocks on the way to a 25-20 win in the opening set.
The Lady Bucs started strong again in the second set as they won the first six points with Varga serving strongly again. Elsik rallied to even it at 10 before Brazoswood established itself to pull out the set.
Ashley Hutchins led the way as she piled up four kills and the Lady Bucs took a 20-14 lead, and Hutchins closed the set four the Lady Bucs with a cross-court kill.
The Lady Bucs, who improved to 2-2 in district and 18-17 overall, will host Pearland on Tuesday. Elsik falls 1-2 in district and 12-18 overall.
