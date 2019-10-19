FREEPORT — In a battle between teams looking for their first win of the season, the Brazoswood Buccaneers were left still searching as they fell to Alief Elsik, 42-13, Friday night in a District 23-6A game at Hopper Field.
The Bucs (0-4, 0-7) battled hard in the first half to keep things close, but struggled to keep up with Rams’ quarterback Melvin Franklin, who rushed for 155 yards on nine carries and completed 8-of-19 passes for 119 yards.
“I’ve never seen him on film. He hadn’t played all year. He’s a good player,” Brazoswood coach Danny Youngs said of Franklin. “He’s a good player. He came out a threw the ball well. He was the difference in the game. We gave up a long pass play on fourth down and he busted a couple of big runs. Sometimes when a guy makes plays like that you have to tip your hat to him.”
Franklin got the Rams on the scoreboard first when he capped a 60-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left in the first quarter to help put Elsik up 7-0.
Brazoswood evened the score with 11:14 left in the second quarter when Kaleb Manning finished a 66-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The scoring drive came after Marquell Maxie recovered an Elsik fumble at the Bucs’ 34 with 3:27 left in the first quarter. Later, Manning gained seven yards on a fourth-and-2 play to keep the drive alive. Cameron Whipple followed with a 44-yard run down to the Elsik 6 to put the Bucs in position to score.
Franklin struck again for the Rams on their next possession as he broke loose on a 42-yard touchdown run with 9:50 left in the second quarter to put Elsik up 14-7.
Just before halftime, Franklin completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davion Jenkins with 50 seconds remaining in the first half to up the Rams’ advantage to 21-7 at halftime.
The Rams started the second half with a 60-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a three-yard pass from Franklin to running back Jarius Ruiz to put Elsik up by three touchdowns.
With 5:31 left in the third quarter, Jenkins picked up his second touchdown reception of the game on a 16-yard pass from Franklin. The play finished a 47-yard drive.
The Bucs caught a break with 41 seconds left in the third quarter when a snap went over the head of Elsik punter Javier Gomez and was recovered by Brazoswood at the Elsik 26. After a couple of negative plays, Christian Lease caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Trace Thompson with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter. The extra-point kick failed, leaving the Bucs down 35-13.
Brazoswood recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff at the Elsik 49, but got only as far as the Rams’ 12 before the drive stalled and the Bucs turned it over on downs.
Running back David Haley finished off the scoring for Elsik with 37 seconds left in the game when he scored on a 21-yard run.
The Bucs continue 23-6A play and their search for their first win next week when they travel to play Strake Jesuit.
“We’re a young football team. We’ve still got to eliminate the mental mistakes. We’re going to have ups and downs and I understand that as a coach,” Youngs said. “I am proud of my kids and how hard they practice and they come out and give it all they got. They are playing as hard as they can. They just played a little bit better than us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.