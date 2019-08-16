Hardships happen in every form and fashion, and the Texas High School Coaches Association is trying to alleviate some of those costs for high school athletes and coaches with a benevolence fund.
Today the Brazosport Exporters will lend their support during two football scrimmages at Hopper Field against the La Marque Cougars.
Our Day to Shine is an annual fundraiser that has involved more than 900 Texas schools in raising more than $380,000 for athletes and coaches with hardship costs.
“You never know what can happen, and it’s something we can do to help our athletes and their families that are hospitalized for a long time because of serious injury,” Brazosport head football coach Matt Kanipes said.
The Exporter junior varsity will take the field at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. The Brazosport Exporter program is asking for a $1 or more donation to help out the benevolence fund.
“Our benevolence fund raised over $100,000 last year,” Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association Joe Martin said. “We get benevolence funds requests every month from players and coaches whether it’s kidney or heart transplants, cancer, or worst case death in the family. We just want to be there for them in their time of need.”
Besides football scrimmages, the Texas High School Coaches Association will also use spring games to raise funds.
Brazosport hits its first scrimmage of 2019 after opening training camp Aug. 5. Kanipes is in his first season with the Ships and is looking for certain things against the Cougars.
“We have some young kids to fill big spots this year, and I want to see them test their physicality against someone other than ourselves,” Kanipes said. “We didn’t have spring ball and I know they want to hit someone other than each other now.”
The Exporters will scrimmage Wharton at home Aug. 23, and will open their season at Hopper Field on Aug. 30 against Hitchcock.
For more information on Our Day To Shine go to www.thscef.com.
