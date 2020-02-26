MANVEL — An inability to handle Houston Yates’ full-court press was just the start of several problems Tuesday night for the Brazosport Lady Ships, who found themselves overmatched in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinal basketball playoffs at Manvel High School.
With the Lady Lion defense doing its work, the offense kicked in, and Yates will move onto the Region III tournament after taking care of the Lady Ships, 95-55.
Brazosport knew about the pressure the Lady Lions would apply and worked on a plan to beat it. When it came to game time, however, the Lady Ships couldn’t execute it.
“We did some drills that would force the girls to think mentally as far as passing pressure drills to try to see the floor,” Brazosport Lady Ship coach Kayla Josey said. “We knew that Yates would bring a lot of pressure and we knew that we were going to have to play our A game, but it just didn’t happen tonight.”
Yates will take on Fairfield in the region semifinals Friday at Sam Houston State University. Fairfield beat China Spring, 61-33.
The Lady Ships struggled just inbounding the ball against the quick hands of the Lady Lions, falling behind 8-0 after turning the ball over four consecutive times. Senior Mikaya Burton finally got Brazosport on the scoreboard with 5:39 left in the first period.
Yates would go on a 7-0 run from there, taking advantage of 14 first-period miscues by Brazosport to build a 15-2 advantage. Tavin Oliver had eight points in the quarter for Yates.
A timeout by Josey snapped her Lady Ships to attention and they closed the gap to 17-11 on a bucket by Kamrie Walker off a steal, a free throw by Knavia Goins, Aja Gore making her presence known on the inside, Walker with another bucket and Burton sinking one in from far away.
“I felt like the whole year that we’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting lots of things that haven’t gone our way all of the time, but they fought back even in that quarter when they were down,” Josey said. “They gave us whatever they could.”
But Yates closed the first quarter on a 10-5 run and the lead was back to 11, 27-16.
The Lady Lions and senior guard Malon Garner broke it open in the second quarter with Garner scoring 15 of the 27 points as Yates took a 54-28 halftime lead.
It was tough sledding for Lady Ships’ leading scorers, Gore and Treanna Johnson, as the Yates defense bottled them up. Gore managed just five points in the first half and Johnson had just one.
Despite being down by 26 points and having committed 30 turnovers by halftime, Josey didn’t want her team to lose its fight.
“We talked about some adjustments that we wanted to make, but most importantly I told them they had to show some heart, show some fight all the way to the end,” she said.
With the game out of reach, Brazosport was 7-of-11 from the field in the final quarter. They finished with 51 turnovers in the contest.
Walker, a freshman, led the Lady Ships in scoring with 14 points and Gore and Goins, a sophomore, each finished with 11. All five Lady Lion starters scored in double digits, led by Abigail Shackelford’s 22 points and Garner’s 21.
Brazosport’s Burton and Simone Fuller were the only seniors this season. Both starters, Fuller didn’t show up for the game and Josey couldn’t explain her absence.
The Lady Ships finished the season 23-9.
