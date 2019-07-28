Ovr Name Hometown Age grp Time Gen Div
1 Weston Caceres Lake Jackson Male 16:53.85 1 1
2 Kelly Charmichael Jr. Galveston Male 16:55.77 2 2
3 Lauren Stroud Lake Jackson Female 17:30.90 1 1
4 Edmund Franklin Lake Jackson Male 18:55.73 3 3
5 Benjamin Unruh League City M20-29 18:58.89 4 1
6 Blazek Skucius Houston M13-19 21:03.42 5 1
7 Damon Vasquez Clute M13-19 21:43.41 6 2
8 Juan Martinez Bay City M13-19 21:50.69 7 3
9 Emilee Schneider Van Vleck Female 22:00.75 2 2
10 David Nemoto Jr. Houston M13-19 22:02.96 8 4
11 Scott McKay Lake Jackson M50-59 22:04.98 9 1
12 Kelly Carmichael Galveston M50-59 22:16.43 10 2
13 Peter Fontenot Lake Jackson M13-19 23:11.06 11 5
14 David Nemoto Houston M50-59 23:17.46 12 3
15 Glenn LaMont Angleton M50-59 24:08.31 13 4
16 Noah Hopkins Texas M13-19 24:44.64 14 6
17 Daniel Brown Abilene M60-69 24:58.09 15 1
18 Shelly Brodie Brazoria Female 25:29.01 3 3
19 Lenord Burns Angleton M70+ 25:36.71 16 1
20 Chris Wachstetter Lake Jackson M30-39 25:47.51 17 1
21 Alfredo DeLeon Angleton M20-29 25:48.46 18 2
22 Susan Smith Lake Jackson F50-59 26:01.36 4 1
23 Marcia Carmichael Galveston F40-49 26:35.22 5 1
24 Nathanial Outcalt Lake Jackson M40-49 26:50.12 19 1
25 Matthew Bluth Spring M50-59 27:37.99 20 5
26 Nikki Pietragallo Lake Jackson F30-39 28:24.44 6 1
27 Leslie Bateman Lake Jackson F50-59 28:41.44 7 2
28 Mark Garvin Friendswood M50-59 28:53.72 21 6
29 Annabel Howard Sugar Land F30-39 29:02.91 8 2
30 Vicky Strouz Rosharon F50-59 29:20.59 9 3
31 Ines Nemoto Houston F50-59 29:23.71 10 4
32 Noson Fontenot Lake Jackson M50-59 29:33.11 22 7
33 Kevin Yates Lake Jackson M40-49 29:40.58 23 2
34 Mike Doullard Rosharon M30-39 30:06.76 24 2
35 John Alba Clute M30-39 30:07.26 25 3
36 Luis Jose Paniagua Damon M40-49 30:12.31 26 3
37 Renee Cooper Clute F50-59 30:18.63 11 5
38 James Hicks Angleton M30-39 30:20.31 27 4
39 Julie McCracken Malakoff F40-49 30:37.23 12 2
40 Robert Preisler Houston M30-39 30:38.26 28 5
41 Guadalupe Martinez Bay City M30-39 30:45.53 29 6
42 Brett Robbins Clute M30-39 30:56.40 30 7
43 Betsy Mata Lake Jackson F40-49 31:15.03 13 3
44 Dan Walsh Texas M70+ 31:27.86 31 2
45 Melvin Barber Lake Jackson M20-29 31:35.86 32 3
46 Samantha Gonzalez Lake Jackson F30-39 31:43.52 14 3
47 Laurie Fisher Lake Jackson F50-59 31:48.85 15 6
48 Sheri McCoy Angleton F50-59 31:57.29 16 7
49 Stephanie Paterson Freeport F40-49 32:26.16 17 4
50 Maribel Cannon Lake Jackson F30-39 33:19.12 18 4
51 Lorena Winicki Houston F20-29 33:23.92 19 1
52 Brandy Langston Brazoria F40-49 34:06.36 20 5
53 Kristel Blackwell Danbury F50-59 34:10.08 21 8
54 Kristina Pulido Clute F40-49 34:40.83 22 6
55 Cynthia Roberts Freeport F13-19 35:00.02 23 1
56 Matthew Nemoto Houston M13-19 35:00.72 33 7
57 Janeth Rodriguez Lake Jackson F30-39 35:08.27 24 5
58 Courtney Dunkin Rosharon F20-29 35:17.47 25 2
59 Emerson Yellen Lake Jackson F30-39 35:24.42 26 6
60 Clark McKaig Pearland M50-59 35:28.32 34 8
61 Margaret Bachman Freeport F50-59 35:29.05 27 9
62 Rodolfo Barreda Lake Jackson M30-39 35:41.21 35 8
63 Jeff Green Austin M40-49 36:11.60 36 4
64 Mary Kaplan Texas F70+ 37:19.92 28 1
65 Gloria Hinton Bacliff F60-69 37:35.11 29 1
66 Keith Cotropia League City M50-59 37:40.40 37 9
67 Emilio Villegas Texas M70+ 37:41.16 38 3
68 Carol Parker Freeport F70+ 38:30.59 30 2
69 Ashley Graves Lake Jackson F30-39 42:07.09 31 7
70 Condra Garner West Columbia F20-29 42:53.28 32 3
71 Ashley Scroggins Santa Fe F30-39 42:53.60 33 8
72 Mallory Doyle Lake Jackson F30-39 47:28.10 34 9
73 Betty Olivarez Austin F40-49 50:05.06 35 7
74 Michelle Rodriguez Lake Jackson F30-39 50:06.04 36 10
75 Sharon Drake Clute F30-39 54:18.49 37 11
76 Terry Myran Bay City M60-69 55:43.34 39 2
