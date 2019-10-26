TEXAS CITY — For the better part of three quarters, the Stingarees traded scores with the Angleton Wildcats, but one short pass gave Angleton the hot hand and a crucial district victory.
Cameron Stone turned a bubble screen into a 61-yard touchdown reception from Justus Mayon to snap a 21-21 tie with 4:26 left and allowed Angleton to pull away from Texas City, 34-21, at Stingaree Stadium on Friday night.
“Cameron is an explosive player and is a great defensive back for us, but we have to find ways to get him the ball,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “It was just a screen play to him, and sometimes those screen plays can turn into big-time plays. So we were coming off a penalty or a fumble and had a long distance situation and we just wanted to get him the ball quick. And as soon as he saw that seam he just jumped on it.”
The win puts Angleton alone in fifth place in the district at 2-3, a game behind Foster for the final playoff berth with two games remaining. Foster owns the tiebreaker, however, with last week’s victory at Angleton.
Texas City’s postseason hopes ended as it dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in District 22-5A.
The Wildcats sealed the contest when J.T. Anderson’s 36-yard run set up his 9-yard touchdown on the ensuing play with 2:06 left.
The finish took away from what had been an inspired effort by the Stingarees, who twice held the lead and were tied three times before the Wildcats took control down the stretch.
Texas City’s offense clicked behind the running of junior Semaj McCall, who rushed for 87 yards on 16 carries. McCall scored on a 10-yard run with 4:04 left in the first half to give the Stings a 14-7 halftime lead, but he was injured early in the third quarter and was unable to return.
Angleton struggled to get much going in the first two periods, requiring what Brittain called a “pretty big speech” at halftime.
“Got ourselves in a bind in the first half and we didn’t play very inspired in the first half,” he said. “We didn’t play with a whole lot of passion, and all of that starts with me. But at halftime we really challenged our kids to come out and play an inspired second half. We made a few tweaks scheme-wise at halftime, but the biggest thing was just our mindset. We dominated that second half, and they had one explosive play on offense, but for the most part it was all us.”
Mayon rushed for a 1-yard run to tie the score at 14-14 with 8:08 left in the third and guided the Wildcats on a scoring drive that Jordan Jones capped with a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Angleton a 21-14 lead.
Stings running back Corday Williams tied the score on the first play after the kickoff when he hit the middle and outran the Wildcats defense on a 70-yard scoring run with 11:34 left.
Joseph McCarty-Davis scored Texas City’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run that capped a 10-minute drive to open the contest.
The Wildcats, 4-3 overall, host Galveston Ball at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tors are winless in district.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.