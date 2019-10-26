HOUSTON — Sweeny’s offense never set foot in its own territory the nine times it had the ball as the Bulldogs made short work of Houston Scarborough in the District 11-4A D-II blowout Friday night.
Scoring nine times in the 60-0 victory, eight came on offense and the ninth when Sweeny’s Tyler Mills intercepted Tre’Vuntae Davis at the 18-yard line in the second quarter and returned it the end zone.
The Bulldogs scored seven times in the first 24 minutes, spread among six players, as they improved to 3-0 in district and 6-2 overall. Quarterback Trey Robbins was the only repeat visitor to the end zone in that stretch, scoring twice on quarterback sneaks.
Just 30 seconds into the game, sophomore Xavier Woods got the Bulldogs on the board with a 40-yard scamper into the end zone for a 6-0 lead. Mills ran the opening kickoff back 35 yards into Scarborough territory to set up the run.
After a quick series for the Spartans, Sweeny’s Justice Clemons ran back a punt for 55 yards and a touchdown, but a penalty nullified it, instead giving the Bulldogs the ball at the Spartans’ 30.
Kaden Pate scooted for 19 yards on first down, and three plays later, Robbins pushed his way in from the 2-yard line to make it 13-0.
A blocked punt on the Spartans’ second offensive series set up the Bulldogs at the 4-yard line. Senior defensive lineman Trayvon Brooks came in as part of the jumbo line, but instead of blocking took the handoff and scored to make it 19-0.
A Justin Garner interception again set up the Bulldogs at Scarborough 30, leading to Pate’s 12-yard scoring burst through the middle. Mason Massey’s extra point upped the lead to 26-0.
With 11:44 before halftime, Sweeny’s Randall Forrest recovered a bad snap as the Bulldogs took over at the 15 of the Spartans. Four plays later, Robbins scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.
After a three and out by Scarborough, the Bulldogs needed just five plays to cover 38 yards, with Treylan Austin covering the final 23, and Mills’ interception made the halftime score 47-0.
Scarborough’s two main offensive weapons, Davis and running back Herchel Barthelemy, had nowhere to go as the Bulldog defense corralled them for short gains or negative yards. The Spartans were held to -32 yards and no first downs in the first half.
With a running clock in the second half, Clemons’ 25-yard run in the third period and Austin’s 29-yard scoot in the fourth completed the scoring.
The Bulldogs will host Houston Kashmere next Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.