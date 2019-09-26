ANGLETON — Angleton alumni will gather from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Angleton Junior High on Henderson Road for the Good Times Reunion. Registration begins at 10 a.m., a class photo will be taken at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be at noon.
The event is open to anyone who attended Angleton schools up through 1969 along with their spouses, friends and teachers.
Class photos will be printed on-site so those attending can leave with photo memories of the day. Bonus photos will be taken for family groups.
This will be the first year for the Class of 1969, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Class of 1949 will celebrate a 70th anniversary and Class of 1959 members their 60th anniversary. Special recognitions will be made for the 1958-59 football team that went to state, the 1969 boys’ track team that won state and the 1969 girls’ basketball team that advanced to the state finals.
A $15 registration fee includes lunch and class photo. Anyone with questions may can call Murphy Rankin ‘67 at 979-848-7539.
On a solemn note, names will be read of about 40 classmates who have passed on within the past year.
The History Center on Downing Road will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. after the reunion for those who want to continue visiting plus browse through more school memorabilia.
The Good Times Reunion, once called the Old Timers Reunion, has been held for Angleton students since 1983. The Alumni Association started hosting them 11 years ago. A new class is added each year on their 50th anniversary.
