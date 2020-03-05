ANGLETON — Get your knowledge on at Brazoria County Gathering Place’s sixth annual Brain Fair set to happen from 9 a.m. to noon March 28 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton.
The free event is not only to keep people informed about serious health issues and concerns, but it also will give attendees the chance to win some prizes and take some fitness classes, too.
“The average length of doctor-patient face time during a regular visit is 7 minutes. At the sixth annual Brain Fair, people will have two hours to visit with neurologists Dr. Blair Krell and Dr. Forbes Barnwell and cardiologist Dr. Qiangjun Cai,” Gathering Place CEO Dale Libby said. “We encourage people to bring a list of their questions for the physicians and for attorney Laura Cole, who will also have a table at the fair.”
Sessions at the fair differ from the nonprofit’s regular programs, he said.
“Although Gathering Place’s programs are devoted to dementia education and support services for caregivers, at the Brain Fair, we address prevention and treatment of many types of diseases because most begin with dysfunction in the gut-brain axis,” Libby said. “We will offer exhibits, giveaways and screenings typical at health fairs, but we double-down on education.”
Gathering Place has nine years of experience with adult education with its popular Brain Camps, Libby said.
“We’ve learned that adults learn better when they are having fun, so we make the Brain Fair an enjoyable experience for people of all ages. We have clowns and a Build-a-Brain activity for kids, but we also offer up-to-the-minute education about the causes and treatment of Alzheimer’s.”
The Brain Fair will feature 11 educational posters, each providing health information recently published. Fairgoers can pick up an entry form at registration, locate answers about each topic and drop the completed form at registration to enter a drawing for merchandise and cash prizes.
“All of the posters offer updated health information, and people may be shocked by a few of them,” Libby said.
“Our exercise teachers are returning to provide two and a half hours of instruction in Zumba, line dance, Tai Chi, Qi Gong and yoga,” Libby said. “Four out of five people do not exercise, and we believe that they have not found a regimen that’s fun. We hope to change that by offering exercise they will enjoy. Merie Abercrombie with Best Body by Merie will kick-off the Brain Fair at 9 a.m. with a high-energy, blood-pumping warmup.”
The Gathering Place’s goals are high, Libby said, but believes in the nonprofit’s objectives.
“At Gathering Places, Brain Camp, Meta Camp and the Alzheimer’s Awareness Project, we change lives for the better,” he said. “We intend to do that at the Brain Fair, too.”
For information, call 979-308-4525 or visit gatheringplacebrazoria.org/
