Angleton High School students brought home blue ribbons and perfect scores from the recent SkillsUSA district competitions, and now the students are set to compete at state.
For digital media, 15 students are headed to the next round after a successful district competition.
In Interactive Applications and Video Game Creation, the team of Kyler Wallace and Emilio Jimenez took home first place and second place went to Anthony Calderon, Javion Jauregui, Julian Perez, Hayden Alvear and Jaydon Burton.
In the 3D Animation and Visualization On-Site Contest, the team of Kaysa Morelli and Comina McCullough earned first place and teammates Shannon McConkey and Gisselle Osorio earned a third place.
For the Animation Short Films competition, Angleton took home the top two medals with Owen Weise winning first and Gisselle Osorio coming in second.
Christina Scholl earned first place in the Digital Illustrations-People competition and Angleton students swept the Digital Illustrations-Fantasy division with Paola Leyva earning first place, Madison Miller winning second place score and Madison Coon coming in third.
All of these students will advance to state.
In welding, several students advanced to state with one project earning a perfect score. For their barbecue pit project exhibit, Josh Marquez, Jesus Rameriez, Xavier Rivera, Dalton Delgado, Cody Kaufhold, Kody King, Brandon Rubio, Hector Almanza and Colten Dice all earned superior blue ribbons and qualified for state with a perfect 100 score from the judges.
Rubio also qualified for state in Welding Applications On-Site Welding. Mia Sebesta earned a second place in the contest.
Bailey Benge’s barbecue project also qualified her for state.
