Angleton High School senior Nidia Guevara-Nolasco and junior Mia Mintz are headed to join the All-State Choir next month after qualifying for the honor earlier in January.
This is the first time for Mintz and second time for Guevara-Nolasco to earn a place in the All-State Choir, which Angleton High Choir Director Tony Stewart believes is the single highest honor for a high school singer.
“It’s very competitive,” Stewart said. “This is a huge accomplishment for both of them and I am incredibly proud.”
Angleton has not had multiple all-state honorees in choir since 1972, and Mintz is the first to make the all-state mixed choir in 25 years. The school also hasn’t had a singer earn first soprano since Angleton’s first all-state honoree in 1969, another historic achievement for Mintz.
Guevara-Nolasco is just the fourth singer in Angleton history to maker all-state more than once, and the first alto to earn all-state recognition since 1971.
These students are invited to rehearse and perform with the other All-State singers under the direction of nationally known conductors for thousands of attendees at this year’s Texas Music Educators Association Convention. This event will take place Feb. 12-15 at the Henry Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
