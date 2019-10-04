ANGLETON — Frankenstein’s monster was in the hot seat in Kasey Henson’s AP Literature class as students built arguments, presented evidence and asked questions to determine if the fictional character was guilty of murder in a mock trial project based on the 19th century novel and its characters.
The class just finished reading the novel “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, so Henson tasked her three classes to decide the moral and legal responsibility of Frankenstein’s monster through a mock trial.
Students spent two days making claims, researching their viewpoints, gathering evidence and watching procedure and explanation videos to prepare for the fake trial, Henson said. Students were given a part to mirror a real judicial proceeding — like prosecution, defense, witnesses and jury members — while others were tasked with bringing to life characters from the novel.
To connect it even more to material, jury members were asked to play famous philosophers, such as Aristotle, Plato, Voltaire and Decartes. Witnesses were tasked with portraying psychologists including Jung, Freud and Skinner. The portrayals were to be based on what those figures would have argued given the case.
“In order to fulfill their role, they were required to research the person of their role and fill their shoes,” Henson said. “I wanted them to think of the trial in that mindset while applying the person’s theories, beliefs and studies.”
Some students surprised her with their dedication to the project, Henson said. Teams made graphs and brought in visual aids to help make their arguments and they took their parts seriously, she said.
The arguments went so well each class came to different conclusions about guilt and innocence, meaning some of the actors really sold their arguments, she said.
“I was pretty impressed with how much work they put into it,” she said.
