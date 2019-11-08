PEARLAND — Angleton Junior High Wildcat Theater students competed at Pearland High School along with 18 area junior highs and took home several awards.
Students competed in acting, musical and technical theater events.
Angleton Junior High received 22 superior and 13 excellent ratings in performance events.
Only 10 students from across all of the schools received five-star trophies, and three were Angleton Junior High students — Jimena Casillas, Jacob Hall and Justin Mintz.
The Wildcats practically swept the technical events as well, taking both second and third places in cable cooling and lighting and first place in drills.
Technical winners were Jennifer Tran, Yareli Medina, Sawyer Boothe and Keegan Griffith.
