ANGLETON — The Angleton School Market served a little more than 100 families at its first distribution day in February, and Angleton Junior High teacher Alexis Beachum said the goal is to serve 200 families each time.
“We want our students, teachers, community, anyone really, to know it’s here,” Beachum said. “We’re trying to get past the thinking that ‘Well, I don’t really need it’ or ‘I don’t want to take from people who need it more.’ It’s here for everyone in the community regardless of need.”
There are no income requirements for families visiting the market. Each family fills out a short questionnaire the first time they come and food is distributed based on the number of people in the household.
The first February market included fresh red and green apples as well as frozen chicken fajita meat, rice, and cans of kidney, black and garbanzo beans. All items are provided by the Houston Food Bank.
The remaining market dates for the spring semester are Feb. 26, March 4, March 8, April 8, April 22, May 13 and May 27.
