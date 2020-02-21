ANGLETON — As part of their SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Community Service competition, Angleton High School students Cash Hill, Sariah Luera and Naudia Sines are collecting items for the area’s homeless population.
The competition asks students to fulfill a community service project to learn the entire processes of planning and executing a community project while also filling an actual need in the community, class sponsor Freddie Archie said. Students in the past have collected food and used eyeglasses, but this year’s team decided to focus on meeting basic needs for the homeless population in southern Brazoria County.
“The goal is to provide backpacks filled with basic toiletry needs,” Archie said.
The original idea was to help people in the city of Angleton, but the students decided to expand the project to encompass the entire county after reaching out to the Salvation Army in Freeport to find out more about the homeless population in the area.
The students are collecting items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and other toiletries until Thursday. Items can be dropped off at Angleton High School.
They will submit the project and its results at the end of February, and if they place in the top two, they will advance to the state competition.
