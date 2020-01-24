Angleton High School FFA students helped build up the dunes at the San Luis Pass using old Christmas trees during Brazoria County Parks and Wildlife’s annual Dunes Day last Saturday.
The group has been volunteering with Dunes Day for a few years, and this year a group of 15 students helped lay out about 150 trees that will trap sand and grow needed vegetation to protect the counties beaches.
“They started building up the dunes at San Luis Pass last year with trees and it was successful. There were dunes and vegetation this year, so they had us add to those newer dunes,” teacher Traylor Lenz said.
