ANGLETON — Southside Elementary School students sent gifts across the globe this holiday season through Operation Christmas Child, an international giving project that sends gifts to children in need around the world.
Fourth-graders were asked to donate items mall enough to fit into a shoe box, such as toiletries, hair brushes, small toys and school supplies. They then helped pack up the items and teacher Anne Smith said a few of the kids decided to add their own belongings.
“We talked about how some children around the world had never received a gift of any kind and these boxes could change their lives,” Smith said. “I shared stories with them as we collected items over a two-week period and as we started to pack the boxes many of my students wanted to give of their own school supplies.”
Now that the boxes have been sent off, Smith said she’s able to track the gifts to see what countries they end up in, and she’s excited to share with her students when she finds out.
“They showed great compassion for children they didn’t even know,” she said.
