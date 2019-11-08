ANGLETON — Third-graders at Northside Elementary School finished up a spooky challenge last week after they were tasked with creating a monster and then flinging it from a hand-made catapult.
No monsters were hurt in the project, but it was a fun way for the kids to get creative then use their science and engineering skills to craft the catapult, teacher Katharina Claxton said.
In writing class, students imagined character traits for their monsters and wrote a story about their creature that had to conclude with the monster ending up in the catapult. They then got to bring their monster to life in science class using pom-poms, googly eyes and other craft supplies.
“The kids thought that it was cool that they were not only able to draw and write out what their monster looked like, but also create a monster,” Claxton said.
The project culminated with the students working in teams to engineer their own catapults from craft sticks, rubber bands and a spoon to see which team could send their monster the furthest.
“They worked great in groups. The teams worked together to figure out what they could do differently after each launch to make the monsters go farther,” Claxton said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.