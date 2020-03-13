ANGLETON — Angleton ISD and the Angleton ISD Education Foundation plan to cover all dual-credit costs for Angleton High School students for the upcoming school year, pending approval from the Board of Trustees .
“We recognize how beneficial dual enrollment classes are for all eligible students,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “These classes give students access to advanced learning opportunities, and students who are registered in dual-enrollment classes are more likely to have success in post-secondary education programs.”
Earlier this year, the board moved to cover $30 per credit hour for students who are currently undertaking classes at Brazosport College. This plan will cover all student dual-credit costs through the college.
More details about the new initiative will be presented at the meeting, which will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Angleton ISD Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing Road.
“We’re always looking for ways to make sure that our students have the best educational opportunities available to them,” Edwards said. “I am excited that we’ve been able to go even further in eliminating the cost-burden associated with taking dual enrollment classes.”
Anyone with questions about the dual-enrollment programs can call the district at 979-864-8000.
