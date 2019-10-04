ANGLETON — Central Elementary students let first responders kick their feet up and enjoy a nice breakfast Sept. 24 at the campus’ First Responders Appreciation Breakfast.
The event was a way to say thank you to local police officers, emergency medical personnel and all who serve the community.
Students used their Paw Power time — enrichment time where students participate in different activities — in the days before the breakfast to prepare for the event. The home economics class prepared snacks while the scrapbooking students made posters and cards for the guests to take home. The campus PALS and student council volunteered to welcome the guests and help serve drinks and clear tables.
“It’s been really great, they have been so excited for this,” Central Principal Maria Macedo said at the event. “The home ec kids have been having so much fun learning how to make the snacks and our scrapbooking students all did a great job on the posters.”
Macedo said the breakfast not only gave her students the opportunity to learn something new and apply those skills, but it served as a great example of the kind of citizenship and community service she hopes to instill in students while they’re at Central Elementary.
